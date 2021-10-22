Dennis Kipngento Yegon. 
Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Bomet

Bomet county employee fined Sh900,000 over fake master’s degree

An anti-corruption court has found a Bomet County government employee guilty of forging an academic certificate and using it to apply for a promotion.

