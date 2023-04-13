Body of murdered Bomet University student moved to Nyahururu

The body of slain Bomet University student Mary Ann Wangari, who was sexually assaulted and strangled to death, has been moved from Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary to Nyahururu.

The family moved the body of the student to Nyahururu, ahead of the planned burial on Friday at Gatumbero village in Oljororok.

“We have moved the body to Nyahururu to make it easier for the family members to access and transport it home for burial on Friday,” Mr Cyrus Wanjohi Kamotho, the victim’s uncle told Nation.Africa on phone.

Ms Wangari, a 22-year-old Communication and Public Relations student was reported missing on April 4, and her body was on Monday found floating in River Nyangores in Bomet town, a short distance from the university.

A postmortem report conducted on Tuesday indicated that the victim was sexually assaulted before being strangled and dumped in the river by her assailants.

Dr Weldon Kirui, who conducted the postmortem in the presence of family members and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), said the body had strangulation marks.

The postmortem indicated, that Ms Wangari died from asphyxiation caused by manual neck compression.

“After examination of the body l have formed the opinion that Mary Ann Wangari died of asphyxiation, caused by manual neck compression and her private parts had several injuries in what points to her having been sexually assaulted,” Dr Kirui told the press after examining the body at the Longisa County Referral hospital mortuary on Tuesday evening.

The results point to a possibility of her having been sexually assaulted by more than one person before being killed and the body dumped in a river to disguise the murder and paint a picture of drowning.

Family members told the press that the last time the deceased spoke with her family was on Friday before she disappeared the following Tuesday.

She went missing on April, 4 and the body was discovered floating in the river on Monday, April 10 by residents of Chebirir village of Nyangores ward, Chepalungu constituency, in Bomet county.

According to Mr Ali Bashir, the Bomet Central sub-county Police Commander, four suspects had been arrested in connection with the bizarre murder.

One of the suspects who are in custody is a fourth-year student at the university said to have been the last person seen with the deceased late on Tuesday night before she was reported missing.

Ms Wangari, a fourth-year student at the university and who is the last born in a family of two children last spoke with her family members on Friday, four days before she went missing, and was looking forward to sitting for her last exams and graduating later this year.

Family members said she was hardworking, and disciplined and had expressed hope that upon graduation, she would secure a job and work towards changing the fortunes of her single mother, Irene Wangari Kamotho, who is from a humble background.

John Kamotho Wanjohi, the grandfather said the death was a big blow to the family that sacrificed a lot to educate her.

Dr Elizabeth Chirchir, the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary General at the college, said there was a need for protection of the students by the police and the public as they reside outside the institution of higher learning which does not have hostels.