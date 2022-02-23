Barchok, Ruto and Mosonik settle for joint prayer rally together

Hillary Barchok

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok (standing) during a meeting with Dr John Mosonik (left) and Chama Cha Mashinani’s Isaac Ruto at the county boss’ office on February 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Political rivals in Bomet County commit to holding peaceful, issue-based campaigns.
  • Clerics and the Myoot Kipsigis Council of Elders have organised the prayers to be held on Saturday.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and his two political arch-rivals Isaac Ruto and Dr John Mosonik have agreed to hold a joint prayer session as campaigns heat up.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.