Barchok, Ruto and Mosonik settle for joint prayer rally together

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and his two political arch-rivals Isaac Ruto and Dr John Mosonik have agreed to hold a joint prayer session as campaigns heat up.

Clerics and the Myoot Kipsigis Council of Elders have organised the prayers to be held on Saturday at the Bomet Green Stadium to “cleanse” the venue where Deputy President William Ruto received a hostile reception at a rally on January 10.

The elders’ chairman, Mr Paul Leleito, and church leaders, brought the politicians together and a truce was hammered out.

On Tuesday, the three leaders held a closed-door meeting at Governor Barchok’s office before they were joined by elders and the clerics.

The session was preceded by a meeting between Prof Barchok and Mr Ruto on Monday, organised by clerics and elders, but which Dr Mosonik skipped .

“We have agreed that the prayer meeting will proceed and there will be no political statements by the leaders. It will not be a political party affair, though all elected leaders and aspirants for the various positions have been invited to attend,” Bishop Leleito said.

Differences emerged last week between Prof Barchok and Mr Ruto over the planned prayers.

Three protagonists

Prof Barchok was accused of seeking to use the session to advance himself politically following the chaos that rocked the DP’s rally. He allegedly sought to lock out other leaders from the planning and execution of the rally.

Dr Mosonik and Mr Ruto had vowed to skip the session, saying, the process had been hijacked by Prof Barchok.

While Prof Barchok and Dr Mosonik are both eyeing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, Mr Ruto will vie through his Chama Cha Mashinani.

On January 10, DP Ruto faced a hostile crowd as residents told him off when he urged them to vote for all UDA candidates. They said they will back him for President but he should leave them to decide who to vote for in other contests.

The DP had to take charge of the meeting after the crowd jeered leaders who had accompanied him in an unprecedented political development in the Rift Valley region on Tuesday.

After their meeting, the three protagonists addressed members of the county assembly.

Name-calling

“I’m happy that multiparty democracy is taking root and we have respected church leaders — Rev Timothy Njoya, Alexander Muge and Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki — who took a leading role in the push,” Mr Ruto said.

“It’s good that our local clergy and elders are following in their footsteps. We must continue to nurture democracy and allow the people to pick their preferred candidates,” he added.

“This is no mean achievement for the bishops to bring us, opponents, together. We have agreed not to engage in dirty politics and name-calling in the course of our campaigns as we seek votes for the various elective positions. We have also agreed to invite MPs to a meeting before the Saturday meeting,” Mr Ruto said.

Prof Barchok said leaders should enable peaceful campaigns and elections.

“We’ve agreed as competitors that we will maintain a high level of respect and engage on issues as it is only one of the three of us who will be elected in the long run. Whoever will be elected will require the support of the losers,” he said.

“The Saturday meeting will purely be a prayer session and no party branding will be allowed,” he said.

Dr Mosonik said that aspirants for other seats need to follow their example, adding that a follow-up meeting will be convened in two weeks’ time.