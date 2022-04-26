All Chingondi KCPE candidates admitted to same high school

All the 17 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam candidates at Chingondi Primary in Bomet County who, in a rare coincidence, scored the same marks in the 2021 results have been admitted to the same secondary school.

The top candidate at the Bomet Central sub-county school scored 110 marks, not 137 as initially reported. They have all been admitted to Muiywek Secondary School.

“In what appears to be fate binding them together for another four years, they have been called to join one secondary school (Muiywek) which is in the neighbourhood,” said a senior teacher at the school.

The teacher, who cannot be named for this story as he is not authorised to speak to reporters on the record, said the candidates received their admission letters and were expected to proceed to secondary school.

“What it means is that the students will be able to trek to and from their parents’ home and school. It puts to rest the speculation that has swirled around the matter for the last one month,” he said.

While the leading student had 110 marks, the second-best posted 107, followed by another with 106. The bottom student scored 44.

The students, parents, guardians and teachers had initially feared that the results would be cancelled altogether over claims – admitted by some of the candidates – that they copied answers from each other.

Some of the parents had urged the Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) to allow the learners to re-sit the exams or repeat their classes.

There had also been fears that the candidates, because of their dismal performance, might not be admitted to any secondary school in the country.

The candidates scored similar results in mathematics, social studies and religion, the most affected subjects.

For mathematics, except for two candidates who scored 26 and 19 marks, respectively, the other 15 posted 17.

Teachers at the school have also been cited for laxity in their work, with education officers said to have rarely visited to check on the syllabus coverage, while parents were reluctant to follow up on their children’s academic performance.

“We have no problem with English and Kiswahili coverage of the syllabus, but the other subjects were a major challenge as we were left on our own by the teachers,” said a candidate who spoke to the Nation recently.

It also emerged that the maths teacher for the examination class was from lower primary.

A senior teacher was also accused of spending too much time running his private school in a neighbouring location at the expense of Chingondi learners.