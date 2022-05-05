A third candidate declares interest in Bomet governor’s seat

A third candidate has declared his interest in the Bomet governor’s seat in the August 9 General Election under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

Mr Benard Mutai, a businessman and former Jubilee Party Bomet County chairman, said he had been cleared by Musalia Mudavadi ANC’s to run for the position.

“I wrote to my party declaring interest in running for governor and I have been given the go-ahead to run as there is no other candidate for the position in ANC,” said Mr Mutai, popularly known as Mulo.

Mr Mutai will face Governor Hillary Barchok, who is flying the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag, and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto.

“I am offering my candidature with the resolve to sort the administrative and infrastructural issues affecting the county. The health sector has been mismanaged, with no drugs in hospitals, roads [are in a bad condition] and water scarcity has affected the region in the last four years,” said Mr Mutai.

In effect, the Kenya Kwanza coalition will have three candidates for the position under three parties – UDA, CCM and ANC.

“It is shocking that despite the resources in the county, which is highly agriculturally endowed, we have been rated as one of the poorest in the county,” said Mr Mutai in a statement in Bomet town.

He criticised Prof Barchok for allegedly using county resources and employees in his campaigns thus giving himself undue advantage over the candidates.