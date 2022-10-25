‘Don’t panic’, Governor Barchok tells health workers with expiring contracts

Health workers in Bomet County whose contracts are expiring have been urged not to panic, with Governor Hillary Barchok promising to give them priority for employment on permanent and pensionable terms.

The affected workers received a one-month or three-month notice ahead of the termination of service.

But Mr Barchok said they should not panic as they will be given priority in an impending recruitment.

"I want to assure the health workers that they will be given priority in the planned recruitment," Prof Barchok said.

He spoke at the county headquarters on Monday when he unveiled the Afya Ugavi software.

Unconfirmed for years

A high number of employees serving under contract were recruited during the tenure of former governors Isaac Ruto and the late Dr Joyce Laboso. Some have served for 10 years without being confirmed in the positions.

Mr Barchok said his administration wants to pay medics good salaries.

"We will deal with the employees' promotion cases to make sure that health workers are properly motivated," he said.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) had raised concerns that 3,000 health workers may not have their contracts renewed.

Labour laws

KCGWU general-secretary Roba Duba accused the devolved unit of seeking to terminate the services of the employees without following labour laws.

Mr Duba accused the county administration of unilaterally changing the terms and conditions of service for some of the employees and issuing three-month and one-month notices.

Prof Barchok has said repeatedly that he wanted to reform the public service, keep the right number of employees, lower the wage bill and channel the savings to development.

To avoid legal disputes, he said, the county had served the targeted workers with notices and the positions will be advertised by the County Public Service Board.