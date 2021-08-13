Boda boda riders torture theft suspects to death in Meru, Murang'a

Motorcycle thief

A suspected motorcycle thief is dragged on the tarmac along the Meru-Nanyuki road on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group
By  Charles Wanyoro  &  Mwangi Muiruri

A suspected thief was on Thursday evening killed after being dragged on the tarmac by a motorcycle before being set on fire at Gitoro in Meru County.

