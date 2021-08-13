Boda boda riders torture theft suspects to death in Meru, Murang'a

A suspected thief was on Thursday evening killed after being dragged on the tarmac by a motorcycle before being set on fire at Gitoro in Meru County.

The man, whose identity was not immediately established, was grabbed by irate boda boda riders from his Kooje hideout after allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

He was beaten up and forcefully put on a motorcycle ostensibly to be taken to the Meru Police Station for arrest.

The suspect jumped off the motorcycle at Makutano shopping centre only to be recaptured by the boda boda riders who tied his legs with a rope before dragging him on the tarmac for two kilometres. They then frogmarched him to Nkunga Forest where they set him on fire.

The 4pm incident shocked members of the public with motorists quickly withdrawing their vehicles from the road.

In Murang'a, a mob on Friday morning tortured a suspected thief to death while interrogating him.

The mob, composed of boda boda riders, had chased the suspect and his three other accomplices. The four had broken into business premises at Kamucii and Gakuria Hungu shopping centres in Kigumo Sub County from where they stole electronics.

According to Murang'a South Police boss Alexander Shikondi, the suspects, who were riding motorcycles, were intercepted by boda boda riders at Kagurumo area on the Kenol-Murang'a road.

“All the suspects were riding motorcycles. One of them was blocked and caught by the civilians who ordered him to name his accomplices but he refused to cooperate," he said.

The suspect died as he was tortured by the mob.