Bill seeks to end resource revenue-sharing tussles

Senators have moved to end conflicts on sharing of revenue from natural resources between the national and county governments by proposing legislation to guide the process.

The lawmakers want to give more powers to the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) to oversee the sharing of revenue between the two levels of government. This is among the proposals contained in the National Resources (Benefit Sharing) Bill, 2022 currently before the Senate for first reading.

If enacted, the Bill will give the Cabinet secretary responsible for the natural resource the power to make regulations for the purpose of bringing into effect the provisions contained in it.

Sponsored by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, the Bill proposes sharing of revenue in the ratio of 60 per cent to 40 per cent in favour of the national government. This will be 80 per cent of the revenue earned from the natural resource. “The revenue collected shall be shared on the basis of 20 per cent of the revenue collected shall be paid into a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) established by the national government,” reads part of the Bill.

Monies paid into the SWF shall be split into two—60 per cent shall be paid into a futures fund and 40 per cent shall be paid into a natural resources fund.

Benefit-sharing pact

CRA will be responsible for identifying counties required to enter into a benefit-sharing agreement in consultation with the respective county governments. It shall also oversee the administration of funds set aside for community projects.

The Bill also proposes that CRA oversees the establishment of benefit-sharing committees and forums, ensures the proper and timely payment of funds to counties and local communities and builds the capacity of the latter in negotiations for benefit-sharing and implementation of projects.

On the 40 per cent revenue due to county governments, the Bill proposes that the cash be used in implementing local community projects, with 60 per cent of it specifically being put into projects benefiting the entire county.

The bill also states that where natural resources bestride two or more counties, the CRA shall determine the ratio of sharing the retained revenue among the affected counties in consultation with the affected devolved units. In doing this, the commission shall take into account the contribution of each affected county in relation to the resource, the inconvenience caused to the county in the exploitation of the natural resource and any existing benefit-sharing agreement.

“The commission shall, in consultation with the lead agencies with respect to each natural resource, review the revenue sharing ratio after every five years and present its recommendations to Parliament for approval,” reads the Bill.

Further, the Kenya Revenue Authority shall collect royalties as determined by the commission from affected entities and any other payment of royalties from natural resource exploitation undertaken under any other written law. The CRA shall, in consultation with the Council of Governors and relevant national government entities, determine and review the number of royalties and fees payable by affected entities in respect of a particular sector where a written law does not prescribe the royalties or fees.

The CRA will also be responsible for the coordination of the preparation of benefit-sharing agreements, review and, where appropriate, determine the royalties payable by an affected entity. The monies collected pursuant to this section shall be paid into the SWF.

The proposed law also states that each county that has a natural resource to which the law will apply, shall establish a county benefit-sharing committee.