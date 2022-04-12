Big names in world athletics eyeing political seats

Once big names in the world of athletics, Wesley Korir and Wilfred Bungei are hoping to reignite the passion and support they enjoyed on the tracks as they try their hands in politics this election year.

Both athletes are eyeing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, which is highly coveted in their Rift Valley backyard.

Former Boston Marathon Champion Wesley Korir at the Mwaita Milk Cooling and Processing Plant in Cherangany Constituency on April 05, 2022. The retired athlete is in the race for the constituency seat and is eyeing the UDA ticket. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

For Mr Korir, a former marathon champion, it will be his third time seeking a political seat – he succeeded the first time in the 2013 elections but lost in 2017.

He wants to represent Cherangany constituency in Trans Nzoia County in the National Assembly.

He will battle it out with other contenders, including Tunduria Kipruto, Joshua Kipkosgei, Shadrack Chemalima, Isaac Kogo and Bernard Njuguna.

Former Boston Marathon Champion Wesley Korir- a former MP for Cherangany constituency in Trans Nzoia County meets guests at his home in Karavani village, Biribiriet on April 05, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The Nation caught up with him at the Mwaita milk cooling plant in Cherangany that he helped initiate. He said he retired officially from athletics and is channeling his energies to politics to help the community.

“When I was a member of Parliament, I wanted to empower the community and make sure that they have money to help build themselves, but some would not understand,” he said.

“The narrative is now coming out strong because we want to help those who are not able to get something and improve their welfare.”

For former 800m Olympic champion Mr Bungei, he wants to represent Emgwen constituency, also on a UDA ticket.

He is banking on his exemplary performance representing Kenya on the track.

It will be a grueling race for the seat, with the entry of former woman representative Zipporah Kering and the current woman rep, Dr Tecla Tum, who are also salivating for the seat now held by Mr Alex Kosgey. The latter is eyeing the Senate seat held by Samson Cherargei.

Like a majority of the aspirants for the seat, he too wants the UDA ticket.

Also in the lineup for the Emgwen seat are Terry Maiyo, Paul Rotich, Josses Kosgey, Meshack Kimutai and Joel Malel, among others.

Former Olympic 800m Champion Wilfred Bungei helps Shadrack Lidwye, a tea plucker at a farm in Cheindoi village, Emgwen Constituency, Nandi County, during his campaigns on March 29, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Second attempt

For Mr Bungei, this will be his second attempt after he narrowly lost to the incumbent in the last General Election, coming second.

He is using the absence of Mr Kosgey to his advantage, but has an uphill task as he faces stiff competition from the two women in a constituency that has 58,552 voters, according to data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

In an interview with the Nation.Africa at his home in Cheindoi, on the outskirts of Kapsabet, Nandi County, Mr Bungei, born in Kabirirsang village, Nandi, a region associated with 800m runners, said he is keen to improve the welfare of locals if he is elected.

“If the government awards money through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF), I want to make sure that the cash revolves within the constituency by giving tenders to the locals so that cash remains here,” said the 42-year-old.

Athletes woes

As a retired sportsman, Mr Bungei also hopes to highlight athletes’ woes. He wants to be their voice, saying they should be heard because they have represented Kenya well.

“An MP gets retirement funds once he goes for two terms and I think athletes should also be considered because they carry Kenya’s flag high in various competitions across the globe,” he said.

“These are the things I will bring out once I am elected to that position. As a country, we have what it takes to compensate men and women who brought the country glory.”

Former Olympic 800m Champion Wilfred Bungei second (left) welcomes youths who visited him at his home in Cheindoi village, Emgwen Constituency of Nandi County on March 29, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Village of champions

His village produced the likes of former world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei, and Kenyan-born Danish athlete Wilson Kipketer hails from the area.

The village boasts more than 30 medals and has the highest number of Olympic, world, Commonwealth and Africa 800m all-time best championship trophies.

While Mr Bungei waited until he retired from athletics to join politics, Mr Korir represented Kenya as a runner around the world while serving in Parliament.

Joining politics while he was still an active athlete gave him the opportunity to push the government to change some of the rules for Kenya sports professionals when they are out of the country for assignments.

“I was selected in 2016 to represent Team Kenya in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and that is where I met real challenges that affect athletes while on various assignments,” he said.

“Nobody was willing to talk and that’s when I gathered enough information and pushed forward for some rules to be changed. I am happy because a committee was formed and some of the recommendations were implemented, which I am happy about.”

Whether these athletes can transform the enthusiastic support they enjoyed on the tracks and roads around the world into votes remains to be seen.