Bhang helps me cope with work, says grave digger

A 28-year-old grave digger charged with being in possession of bhang caused drama in an Eldoret court on Tuesday, saying he only smokes the substance to enable him overcome nightmares and trauma that come with his job at Kiplombe cemetery.

Wilberforce Manyonge pleaded guilty of being in possession of 50 rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh2,500.

He was arrested on July 5, 2021 in possession of the marijuana at Eldoret Railways area within Soy Sub County.

While appearing before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Barnabas Kiptoo, Mr Manyonge denied being a drug trafficker, saying the herb that he was arrested with was for his personal consumption as a treasured motivator for his grave digging at Eldoret’s famous Kiplombe cemetery.

He told the court that due to the nature of his work which involves digging graves and sometimes excavating bones of already buried people at the cemetery, he experiences horrifying nightmares hence he smokes bhang to overcome the nightmares that flood his head when he sleeps.

Mr Manyonge, who was arrested by police officers on patrol, said that he does not see harm in smoking the herb which to him acts as a medicine and source of strength.

“It is true that I was arrested with 50 rolls of bhang. The drugs were not for peddling but they were my medicine which I always smoke as a grave digger to overcome nightmares and trauma due to the nature of my job,” he told the court, pleading for mercy.

Second charge

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of stealing. The court heard that on June 29 in Eldoret town, Mr Manyonge and another person not before court used dubious means by masquerading that they had collected some money worth Sh75,000.

Mr Manyonge then asked the complainant Caroline Kiprotich to follow him so as to share the money.

When Ms Kiprotich followed him, another person followed them and claimed to be the owner of the money.

In the melee, Ms Kiprotich says she lost some valuables including a mobile phone, two lessos, two writing books, a college identification card and Sh530, all valued at Sh14,870.

For Mr Manyonge, his was a case of double jeopardy as the police, who had been looking for him over the stealing incident, nabbed him with the banned substance.

The court sentenced him to serve a jail term of three years for stealing and one for being in possession of bhang.