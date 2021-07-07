Bhang helps me cope with work, says grave digger

A 28 -year-old grave digger charged with being in possession of bhang said he only uses the substance to overcome nightmares and trauma that come with his job.

Photo credit: File
logo (1)

By  Titus Ominde  &  Sarah Amihanda

A 28-year-old grave digger charged with being in possession of bhang caused drama in an Eldoret court on Tuesday, saying he only smokes the substance to enable him overcome nightmares and trauma that come with his job at Kiplombe cemetery.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Bhang helps me cope with work, says grave digger

  2. Coast Guard alarmed by plastic waste pollution in Indian Ocean

  3. PRIME Setback for Kericho’s bid to seize land from multinationals

  4. Expect traffic disruption on Makupa bridge, KeNHA tells motorists

  5. Taita Taveta assembly to pay nominated MCA for suspending him

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.