Bhang addict: I smoke drug to promote Wajackoyah manifesto 

A man stunned an Eldoret court by admitting smoking bhang to gain energy and as part of his campaign for his preferred presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, who wants to legalise the commercial growing of marijuana.

Boniface Mutua, 47, told the court that he was a staunch supporter of the Roots Party candidate and he was out to promote his manifesto.

He was arrested on July 11 at Bahati estate in Ainabkoi sub-county, Uasin Gishu County, after he was found with three rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh90.

He pleaded guilty to the offence before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya.

In mitigation, Mr Mutua told the court that he enjoys smoking ganja because it gives him courage and motivation to campaign for Prof Wajackoyah.

He said he wants to be among the pioneer commercial farmers of cannabis sativa if Prof Wajackoyah becomes President.

“For now, I smoke bhang to gain courage and voluntarily campaign for Prof Wajackoyah, who has promised to legalise the cultivation and smoking of bhang,” he said amid laughter from the parked court.

“Who knows, I might be among the commercial farmers of bhang if my … candidate is elected President and legalises marijuana.”

The magistrate told him that for now smoking and being in possession of bhang is illegal, and he was convicted after he pleaded guilty.

The court urged him to stop consuming the illegal drug until his candidate is elected and perhaps changes the law to legalise it.

“You will be sentenced after your own plea of guilty, since for now it is illegal to trade and use bhang without a prescription from a doctor,” the magistrate told him

The case will be mentioned on July 27 after the magistrate receives a pre-sentencing report from probation officers.

In the same court, a man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after being found selling more than five kilos of bhang was sentenced to serve two years in prison.

Joseph Wanjala told the court that he was trading to raise fees for his children.

In his mitigation, he said he was willing to transform and embrace alternative sources of income.