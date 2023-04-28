Better rains promise cheaper power bills, KenGen says

Kenyans could soon start paying less for electricity after water levels increase at Masinga dam went up as a result of the ongoing rains pounding in various parts of the country.

KenGen chief executive officer Abraham Serem has announced that water levels at the mega dam will ensure that there is sufficient production of electricity.

Mr Serem said the country had recorded the lowest water levels in the last four years.

"We are glad that with the current rains, we have had increase of water levels. Since the rains started, water levels at Masinga dam has gone up by three meters as at Thursday," Mr Serem said.

Mr Serem, who is also KenGen's acting managing director, spoke during the launch of re-afforestation of Gathiuru forest at Burguret village in Kieni constituency, Nyeri County.

"On Wednesday this week, we had the highest inflows ever since the drought started and that is why we launched this tree planting program which we plan to roll out all over the country," he said.

"We are glad that hydropower will increase and it will be a great achievement. The cost of electricity in our hydros is very low and that is why we encourage planting of trees to ensure that we have sufficient water," he added.

The CEO said the firm is steadfast towards rolling out the tree planting program countrywide.

"We are redefining the electricity value chain because for us to have sufficient water in our hydros, it has to come through rain. That rain is attributed by the number of trees we have in our country. If all of us embrace tree planting, we will have sufficient rain and have enough water in our hydros" Mr Serem said.

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Kamau Wachira said his ministry is geared towards abiding by the President William Ruto’s target of ensuring the country achieves 15 billion forest cover in the next 10 years.

"We want to reaffirm our commitment of supporting the President of achieving 15 billion forest cover. That is why we want to bring on board other partners," Mr Kamau said.