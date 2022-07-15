Woman suspected of killing two stepdaughters arrested

Police in Kamasaba village, Eldama Ravine sub-county, have arrested a woman suspected of killing her two stepdaughters and throwing their bodies into a dam.

The children – Ivy Jerop, 7, and her younger sister Shanice Jebet, 4 – had been left under the care of their stepmother Olivia Kirui, 22, before they went missing on Tuesday evening under unclear circumstances.

Police reports show that Jonathan Kipkemboi, 26, the father of the children, had separated from his first wife a few years ago. The girls’ mother relocated with them to Mauche, Narok County.

Mr Kipkemboi asked to spend the holidays with his daughters when schools closed at the end of first term, and the children’s mother agreed.

The girls were kindergarten pupils at AIC Academy Mauche in Mau Narok.

On Tuesday, at 7pm, it was reported that Mr Kipkemboi left his daughters in the care of his wife and their paternal uncle James Kipruto.

When he returned an hour later, he found all of them missing from home.

Eldama Ravine sub-county Deputy Police Commander Caxton Ndunda said the distraught father started searching for them in vain.

“The wife later returned at about [11pm], alleging that they had left the children in the house as they went to [the] nearby Sach4 shopping centre,” Mr Ndunda said.

“The woman was giving conflicting reports that she had also been hijacked on her way home, forcing us to hold her and her brother-in-law for more interrogation.”

At noon on Thursday, after hours of grilling by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the woman led them to the scene where she and her brother-in-law had disposed of the bodies of the girls after strangling them.

The bodies were found in the Chemususu dam.

“The body of the seven-year-old was recovered floating in the dam approximately four metres from the edge, while the four-year-old was retrieved in the bush, 60 metres from the edge of the dam,” Mr Ndunda said.

Police said the bodies had bruises in the neck area and other parts and were taken to the Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital mortuary.