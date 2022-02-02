Kapindasum Primary School

A police officers patrol inside a classroom while a lesson is in progress at Kapindasum Primary School in Baringo South on October 7, 2019. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Baringo

Prime

Bandits disrupt CBC exams and learning in Baringo 

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Many schools in the affected areas had not started the exams as learners and their parents had fled their homes to safer villages.
  • A herder was shot dead on Monday in the volatile Arabal, Baringo South by armed criminals.

As thousands of learners countrywide under the competency based curriculum (CBC) started their national examination on Monday, their counterparts in the conflict areas of Baringo County are out of school after a spate of bandit attacks and livestock theft that have displaced them from their homes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.