Why Baringo MCAs want guns

Members of the County Assembly of Baringo have demanded government protection against what they termed police intimidation.

The MCAs claimed they were being targeted by some government officials they did not name for opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, which the Court of Appeal declared unconstitutional last week.

The ward reps said a contingent of armed security officers had been deployed outside the assembly on Wednesday morning.

The ward reps said they feared for their lives, adding that they could not take chances after their colleague, Churo/Amaya ward rep Thomas Minito, was abducted in 2017 by people who claimed to be police officers while having lunch at a Kabarnet hotel, only for his body to be found days later in Oldonyo Sabuk, Machakos County.

Bartabwa Ward rep Reuben Chepsongol claimed he and his Tenges ward counterpart Silas Tochim were being targeted for criticising some government officials.

“The lives of Baringo MCAs are at stake. How can we wake up to find armed security officers outside the assembly’s gate early in the morning without a clear explanation as to what they were doing?” wondered Mr Chepsongol.

He further complained that cases of abduction and intimidation were on the rise as the next elections drew nearer.

“We suspect some politicians are using security officers to intimidate the MCAs to support them, which cannot happen in this century because the Constitution stipulates that everyone has a right to be heard. Our security should be guaranteed after what happened today. What were anti-riot police officers doing at the assembly yet there was no demonstration?” he asked.

Mr Tochim said the Wednesday incident was not the first.

“Last time when we were debating and voting on the BBI document, teargas canisters were hurled in the assembly chambers, threatening our safety. For that reason, we need to be given bodyguards or licensed to own guns to protect ourselves because this is getting out of hand,” he said.

Deploy police

Deputy Speaker Jacob Cheboiwo said the police should be deployed to maintain law and order in restive areas.

“We have security challenges in the border areas in this county and instead of officers being deployed in those affected areas to restore normalcy, they are brought to the assembly in the name of politics. That is absurd,” said Mr Cheboiwo.

Baringo County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa said they had been tipped about a looming demonstration over water shortage.

“My officers were on a normal patrol and I also had intelligence that people wanted to riot owing to the water crisis within the town. We could not allow that due to the surging Covid-19 cases in the region,” said Mr Ndiwa.

The MCAs countered that cases of abductions and killings have been rampant in the area, especially when elections are around the corner.

In the 2017, three men approached then Churo ward rep and produced their identification cards. They said they were police officers who wanted the politician to record a statement at a police station in the county.

Four days later, the body of the MCA was found floating on River Athi just under the Donyo Sabuk bridge in Machakos County. It had an injury on the head inflicted by a blunt object.

Reports indicated a small poster was found in the ward rep’s coat pocket bearing his name.

In February the same year, Loyamorok ward rep Fredrick Cheretei and Tiaty parliamentary aspirant Simon Pepee Kitambaa were shot dead at a nightclub in Marigat by armed criminals.

A vehicle belonging to the MCA was burnt down and the parliamentary aspirant’s car had its windscreen shattered.

In July 2018, Silale ward rep Nelson Lotela was reportedly abducted on Nginyang' road in Tiaty sub-county by people who identified themselves as police officers.

The MCA was heading home from Chemolingot trading centre at 5.30pm when he was intercepted by people who claimed to be security officers, who ordered him to get off his vehicle and bundled him into a saloon car.

Mr Lotela's driver, who was with him at the time of the incident, later spotted the vehicle and went to report the matter at Nginyang' Police Station.

Mr Lotela was found on Monday morning dumped in a maize plantation in Sobea, in the neighbouring Nakuru County by passers-by, who took him to the Kabarak University Health Centre.

And on January 21 this year, six people, including government officials, were abducted at a club in Chemolingot, Tiaty County, and their bodies were found in Arabal, Baringo South, riddled with bullets.

The bodies of Paul Kosgei (human resource officer, TSC Tiaty), Nelson Kordado (primary school head teacher), Brian Silale (IEBC official), David Kukat (medical student), Kanga Siareng (businessman) and another unidentified young man said to have been a boda boda rider, were found dumped in Arabal on January 20 with gunshot wounds.

This was after they were allegedly bundled into a Land Cruiser by plainclothes officers at Chemolingot in Tiaty sub-county.

The deaths of the six occurred against the backdrop of an intensive security operation to seize illegal guns and flush out armed criminals, after a GSU operation commander, Emadau Tabakol, was killed in Ameyan.

Back then, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya refuted claims that the six fell victim to extrajudicial killing, arguing they might have been involved in livestock theft in Arabal.

He told the Nation that on the day the six were gunned down, there had been a raid at Chemorongion in Baringo South in which more than 50 head of cattle were driven away by armed criminals.

"Security officers responded and there was a fierce gun exchange between the bandits and the security officers. Anyone found dead in the area might be a police or a bandit," said Mr Natembeya.

A postmortem carried out at the Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet by county pathologist Wangare Wambui and Titus Ngulungu (the latter representing the Independent Medico Legal Unit) indicated the six were tortured before being killed.

Dr Wambui said each of the six had six to 10 gunshot wounds on the head. She added that all the shots had been fired at close range.

She further noted there were multiple gunshot injuries to various parts of the body and most of them were from the back.

Apart from the gunshots, the pathologist said, there were other injuries on the bodies, including incision wounds, and some of them had fractures on their hands, which had been twisted.