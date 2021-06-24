Uproar over Baringo stalled projects as Governor Kiptis launches Sh4m lift

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis commissioning a Sh4 million lift and ramp at the Baringo County assembly on June 23,2021.


Photo credit:  Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

The move by the Governor Stanley Kiptis to grace the commissioning of a Sh4 million lift and ramp at the Baringo County Assembly on Wednesday has sparked an uproar among residents who claimed that the devolved unit had ignored pertinent issues affecting the locals that needed to be addressed and focused in projects that were not benefiting them.

