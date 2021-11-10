Uproar as county referral hospital charges patients to use toilets

The toilets were free until a week ago.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Residents and human rights activists have criticised Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet for charging patients Sh10 to use its toilets.

