Uproar as county referral hospital charges patients to use toilets

Residents and human rights activists have criticised Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet for charging patients Sh10 to use its toilets.

The toilets were free until a week ago.

Boniface Ruto, from Kerio Valley, said he was turned away by an attendant who informed him that he had to pay Sh10 to use the toilets.

“This is a public hospital and the toilets have always been free. We are wondering why suddenly we are charged Sh10 to use them, and worse still, vulnerable patients who have no money will be disadvantaged,” he said.

Locals have taken to social media to demand an explanation from the hospital management, saying the hospital is taking advantage of vulnerable patients.

Charles Kipkulei, a professional from Kabarnet, said on Facebook that the charges are unreasonable.

“This is unacceptable. The amount notwithstanding, a public toilet in a hospital cannot charge patients to use it. I am very sure there are cleaners on the hospital payroll, and in the first place, why do we have such a dilapidated structure for a toilet in a county referral hospital?” he wrote.

Arap Ayabei, another local, said essential services that citizens are supposed to get for free are now being offered for a small fee.

“Enough is enough. We have endured a lot of suffering. How can a whole county referral hospital … have deplorable toilets and charge patients to use them? That is uncouth,” he said.

Ensure toilets are maintained

Isaiah Biwott, a human rights activist in the region, questioned the charges and cited the poor state of the toilets.

“Despite charging patients to use them, the toilets are still dilapidated and dirty, and what is the essence of doing so if not turning it into a cash cow?” he said.

“It is illegal to privatise services in a public facility yet there are people employed to clean the toilets. It seems some cartels are running the hospital and Governor Stanley Kiptis should take action immediately or else we go to the streets.”

County medical director Salome Chelimo said the charges should not cause a public uproar because the money will ensure that the toilets are maintained.

She noted that the toilets were built by the hospital's welfare department and were recently renovated.

“Many people who use the toilets are outsiders, including boda boda operators who wait for clients at the hospital gate, and you find that most of the time, there is a blockage in the toilets,” she said.