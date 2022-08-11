UDA's Makilap trounces Chelanga to win Baringo North MP seat

Joseph Makilap of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has been declared winner of the Baringo North parliamentary race after garnering 21,182 votes against 15,272 of independent candidate Sammy Chelanga, who took second position.

Mr Chelanga conceded defeat and congratulated the winner.

He lost to Mr Makilap in the UDA party primaries in April and opted to contest as an independent.

Speaking after being declared winner, Mr Makilap promised to unite Baringo North constituents and deliver his campaign promises.

"I will work [to ensure] that we end divisive politics. I also want to say if I used wrong words during the campaigns, I ask for forgiveness and I also forgive those whom I wronged,” he said.

Mr Chelanga said that the contest was over and called for unity among residents.

"I want to thank those who voted for me. I want to say politics is over and it is now for those who won to [deliver] on development for residents," he added.

In the final presidential results in Baringo North constituency, UDA candidate William Ruto polled 37,635 votes and Azimio's Raila Odinga received 923.