Two boys die, another sustains serious injuries in Baringo grenade explosion

A grenade explosion left two boys dead while another sustained serious injuries in Tiaty, Baringo County.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Maalim Mohamed said the boys were taking care of livestock when they discovered the device and started playing with it before it exploded, killing the duo on the spot.

“The third boy suffered injuries caused by the exploded device and was rushed to Chemolingot sub-county hospital before being referred to Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he is receiving treatment,” explained Mr Maalim on Pphone.

The Monday evening incident caused panic among the local residents who asked the government to deploy bomb experts to detect and detonate lethal weapons abandoned in the insecurity area.

“Some of these fatal weapons might have been left behind in the repeated forceful operation against bandits and are risky to the residents unless they are mark out and detonated,” said Richard Chepchomei from Tangulbei, from Tiaty sub-county.

Several projects multi-million-shilling projects including irrigation schemes in insecurity hit counties in the region face revival following the resumption of peace after decades of armed conflicts caused by cattle raids and boundary disputes that has claimed several lives.

Thousands of families displaced by retaliatory attacks have returned to their homes to engage in income generating activities following joint security operations to recover illegal firearms and deployment of additional National Police Reservists (NPR) to back multiagency security team to crack down on criminals suspected to have been fueling the armed conflicts.

Among the projects that faces recovery include irrigation schemes, micro and macro business located on the common border of Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties meant to offer food security and improve livelihoods among the locals.