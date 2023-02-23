Tiaty elders: Forceful disarmament has never yielded fruits

Elders and clergy in banditry-prone Tiaty constituency, in Baringo County said to be a key bandits’ hideout in Baringo county have cautioned that the security operation announced in the region could flop awfully if the government only focuses on disarmament.

The elders and clergy said forceful disarmament has not yielded fruits in the past, a situation that demands a change of strategy.

Reach out to bandits

Among others, they said the State must involve the local community in reaching out to the armed bandits wreaking havoc in the porous regions, otherwise the mission will hit a brick wall.

They said the government must involve religious leaders, elders, and administration officers from Tiaty to succeed in its mission to disarm and smoke out the criminals.\As a solution to the perennial attacks and stock theft cattle rustling menace, the Tiaty clerics and elders are recommending rolling out of development projects in the remote areas, which have been marginalized since independence.

Women and children who were spotted looking stranded in Sinoni area in Mochongoi, Baringo County on February 16, 2023. They were returning to their homes in Seretion village from Romulel village, 10 kilometres away, where they normally spend their nights out of fear of being attacked by armed bandits armed at night. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Failed attempts

“Several security operations have been rolled out in Baringo and the neighboring counties since time immemorial, but nothing tangible has been achieved despite the government spending millions of shillings,” said African Inland Church (AIC) Chemolingot assistant Bishop Yusuf Losute who led the group.

“It is high time the government changed its approach if it is to succeed in taming the perennial menace and desist from its old ways of doing things, otherwise, we will be complaining over the same issue (s) for years,” he stated.

Military approach

At a multi-agency security meeting at Chemolingot in Tiaty West recently, Major General David Tarus who is in charge of the Kenya Defense Force (KDF) command in the Rift Valley, Western, and Nyanza region confirmed that the military will not use a different approach in taming banditry in the affected counties, including initiating development projects in the far-flung areas.

“To end the unrest in the North Rift region, we have come up with a marshal plan including social-economic activities that can change the lives of the people in the porous areas,” he said.

“These may include the drilling of boreholes, dams, and water pans to minimize the scramble for limited resources. We are also aiming to set up irrigation schemes as an alternative livelihood and avoid over-reliance on livestock keeping which is the main cause of conflicts,” noted Major Tarus.

KDF is also mulling opening up security roads in far-flung villages to ease patrol and also improve transport in the region.

Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County has been frequently attacked by bandits who hide in the Korokoron hills (in the background) on February 16, 2023. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Successive governments

For decades, successive governments have rolled out security operations in the war-torn North Rift region in a bid to restore sanity and smoke out armed criminals wreaking havoc.

With the recent spate of attacks in the troubled areas, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki gazetted Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, and Laikipia counties as disturbed and dangerous. To supplement the security operation, his Defence counterpart Adan Duale also gazetted the deployment of KDF to support the police in the exercise. The military has since been deployed in the mapped areas.

Bishop Losute said most of the far-flung villages in Tiaty constituency suspected to be hideouts of bandits have no accessible roads, with scarce or no social amenities, including schools and hospitals.

“Let all the stakeholders be involved in interrogating the best way possible to end these perennial inter-communal conflicts. The armed criminals are illiterate people who have been hardened over the years and do not value any life,” he said.

“When force is meted out on them, they tend to harden more and challenge the State. That is why they not only engage but attack and kill security officers at will," he said.

Reach out

There is a need to change tact and look for tentacles in reaching out to them.

Force will not bear fruits, I am worried,” added the cleric.

Involving the chiefs, he noted, will also ease the exercise because they have the names of the suspected criminals and where they come from.

“Owing to the rough terrain and poor road network in the affected areas, it is not advisable for security officers to traverse the villages on their own in the name of smoking out bandits. That is suicidal. Those criminals have over the years honed the skills of operating sophisticated firearms, laying ambushes, and killing officers carrying out security operations. Deploying security officers who are not acquainted with the terrain of such volatile areas is not advisable at all,” said Bishop Losute.

Children from stranded families in Sinoni area in Mochongoi, Baringo County on February 16, 2023. The families were displaced by bandits from their Seretion and Romulel villages. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Thousands of guns

Locals say thousands of illegal guns are in the hands of civilians in the region who want to shield themselves from attacks, a scenario that has led to a proliferation of arms over the years.

Julius Akeno, an elder from Tiaty East said that several security operations have been carried out in Tiaty (East Pokot) since 1978 when the late Daniel Moi became the President of Kenya, who took it upon himself to deal with the problem of cattle rustling in the North Rift.

Moi, according to Akeno, made a week-long security tour in the area that climaxed in a big security meeting in Kapedo. At one time, during his address, military jet fighters flew low over the meeting with a very high thunderous - piercing sound that gave way to a deep rumbling sound as the jets receded from space.

Moi's threat

Moi turned to the people and warned them that unless they surrendered their guns, he would send several of those jets to the area. Everyone was terrified because they had never seen anything like that before.

“After President Moi had gone, the police and the military were sent to the area to enforce the disarmament directive. People and livestock were rounded up and taken to camps where they were beaten and tortured until they surrendered the guns. Livestock would only be released upon the surrender of guns. Many livestock died in the camps and several people were injured but few arms were seized,” said Mr Akeno, a professional from Tiaty.

The 1978 and 1979 operations did not, however, stop the war between the Turkanas and Pokots. It became fiercer as more guns got into people's hands than before. Other several operations followed, but they were less severe than the first one.

“Chiefs and the elders were involved, with the reinforcement of the police. Many guns were collected, but as they are taken out by the government and people were given certificates of surrender, the owners acquired new guns to replace the surrendered ones, because the gun means life and death to them,” Mr Akeno said.

Same 'mistake'

Bishop Losute said insecurity has continued to thrive despite various efforts put in place by the government over the years.

“Logic dictates that one cannot use the same method to solve the same recurring problem and expect a different result. If it doesn’t work, look for other ways instead of repeating the same mistakes over the years. We need this menace to end once and for all, but I fear it may end up hitting a brick wall as usual if those involved do not employ proper strategies,” he stated.

He said illiteracy levels in Tiaty are very high due to the scarcity of schools, which has led to many young boys who are supposed to be in school being recruited into banditry. Forcible schooling and initiating development projects in remote villages is the only remedy to ending the archaic practice of banditry and stock theft,” he stated.

“What do you expect young boys who have never had basic education to do when there are guns everywhere? They will probably learn to use them,” he said.

Humane face

Retired Anglican cleric, Reverend Canon Christopher Chochoi who is also the chairman of elders and clergy from Tiaty said the exercise must carry a humane face to succeed.