Tiaty elders, clerics urge dialogue, easing of security operation

Elders and religious leaders in Tiaty constituency, Baringo County, want an ongoing security operation eased and dialogue started with the government.

The leaders from Tiaty East and Tiaty West sub-counties have proposed a meeting with Baringo County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa.

The operation started two weeks ago after the killings of more than 11 people, including eight security officers, in Kapedo/Napeitom ward. Roadblocks were set up at all entry points to Tiaty, which is believed to be harbouring bandits.

The government’s objective is to seize illegal guns and smoke out bandits behind a spate of attacks in the Kerio Valley.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed claimed the attackers in Turkana East fled to Tiaty and parts of Samburu County. All entry points to Tiaty – Chepilat, Kinyach, Loruk, Tot, and Lomut – were barricaded.

Suspend operation

On Wednesday, elders and clerics requested that the operation be suspended to allow for dialogue and consultations.

They said the roadblocks had deprived residents of food including fresh farm produce, as these come from major towns such as Marigat and Kabarnet.

Led by their chairman, retired Anglican Bishop Canon Christopher Chochoi, they said they support the government’s efforts to restore order by flushing out bandits but complained that the operation lacked a human face.

“As we speak, the entire constituency has been hard hit by food scarcity owing to the long dry spell and several villages are starving,” Canon Chochoi said.

“To survive, thousands of people get foodstuffs from other towns, but now all entry points have been sealed and no vehicle is allowed to ferry food. Children and the elderly would die of hunger if [there is] no remedy.

“Why should the government punish every citizen in Tiaty in the name of looking for bandits?

“The locals have played their part in singling out and giving out the names of the suspected culprits … and [administrators] should look for them instead of the blanket condemnation.”

Teachers, medics fleeing

They also lamented that non-local teachers and medics had fled the area due to food scarcity and medical supplies, disrupting health services and learning in the entire constituency.

The group urged the government to embrace dialogue in its bid to seize guns and involve locals.

“Why is it that insecurity continues to thrive despite various efforts put in place? Logic dictates that one cannot use the same method to solve the same recurring problem and expect a different result. Not all Pokot are bandits, there are groups of law breakers in every community,” they said.

Elder Peter Losile, from Nginyang’, complained that security officers used the roadblocks to collect bribes and harass and intimidate locals.

“Due to misinformation and flawed intelligence from the government, a number of professionals, civil servants and businessmen have been profiled and abducted in the process,” he claimed.

Harbouring criminals

But Mr Jaldesa insisted the area is harbouring criminals who have been terrorising neighbouring border communities, killing people and stealing their livestock.

“As we speak, most villages bordering Tiaty are deserted courtesy of bandits who kill people, including children and security officers deployed to restore sanity,” he said.

“They steal and also displace people and you expect it to be business as usual, never. Enough is enough.”

He regretted that the region is stuck in archaic practices of stock theft and banditry and the government will not be lenient on perpetrators.

He said four guns belonging to officers killed in the attack in Kapedo/Napeitom ward were recovered in the constituency. He said the operation will not stop until all guns are seized.

Politicians faulted

He also blamed politicians in the region for not condemning the attacks, suggesting that they might be abetting the vice and financing armed criminals.

“It is sad that some politicians in Tiaty have gone mum on the recent killings of 11 people in Turkana East. If you are not condemning criminality, then you are part of the militia,” he said.

He said schools would be provided with special passes to allow them to transport food, but he was cagey on whether the roadblocks would be removed.