Lake Baringo

The mother of the missing girl, Toyoi Lokodong, overwhelmed with emotions, told Nation.Africa that she has been having sleepless nights, expressing hopes that one day the remains will be found.

Baringo

The blessing and curse of Lake Baringo

By  Florah Koech

When 11-year-old Cherop Samut left school for home on August 8 this year, she was in high spirits, even promising her headteacher that she would be the first to resume learning the following day.

