State rules out relocating poll centres in banditry-prone villages

A low voter turnout is feared in deserted banditry-prone villages in Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties due insecurity after the government ruled out relocating voting centres.

The volatile villages have remained deserted since March after thousands of locals fled to safer areas.

The troubled regions had experienced incessant bandit attacks and stock theft that resulted in the closure of dozens of schools and other social amenities.

Locals feel the decision to retain insecure polling stations is ill-advised and likely to lock out many voters from exercising their democratic right.

The uninhabitable border villages include Kitorongon, Menmeno, Seretion, Chepng'anian, Kapsikwon, Lomulel and Korkoron, Kapkechir, Tuiyotich and Korkoron in Baringo South.

Other deserted villages in Baringo North include Chepkesin, Ng’aratuko, Kapturo, Katulia, Sitek, Kamukule, Kapkormate, Kamwetio and Chepkewel.

In Baringo County, more than 36 people have been gunned down since the beginning of the year, with scores of others nursing gunshot wounds.

The desolate villages notwithstanding, the government has insisted that locals will vote at their respective polling centres in the August 9 General Election.

Voters assured of security

Baringo County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa told the Nation that the security of voters in the border villages is guaranteed and appealed to them to vote at their respective polling stations.

Poll centres expected to be affected in Baringo South include Kapindasum, Arabal, Sinoni, Chebinyiny, Ng’elecha, Chemorong’ion, Kasiela, Naramoru, Akule and Ramacha.

In Baringo North, the affected centres are Chepkesin, Chemoe, Yatya, Kosile, Kapturo, Kagir and Kesumet primary schools.

“We have made proper arrangements to ensure that security in the border villages is guaranteed, and some locals have already returned to their homes,” Mr Jaldesa said.

“Apart from police officers deployed in every polling centre, we have formed units, including the General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), who will be patrolling the villages to ensure security is beefed up.”

He urged candidates in the region to facilitate the displaced voters by ferrying them from where they relocated to where they are registered to vote.

Not easy to return home

A nominated ward representative from Baringo South raised concern that most of the displaced locals moved far away following flare-ups of violence earlier this year, with some in Subukia in neighbouring Nakuru and in Laikipia, and it would be difficult for them to return to the villages to vote.

“As we speak, most of the displaced locals are living in abject poverty in faraway areas where they have been hosted temporarily, and cannot afford a single meal let alone fare to travel dozens of kilometers to vote. Most of them have not stepped in the deserted villages since they left five months ago and are uncertain of their safety,” said Mr Francis Kibai.

He said if the government was serious enough to ensure that every Kenyan exercises their democratic rights, it would have restored sanity and repatriated the displaced people before the August 9 polls.

“It is irresponsible for one to expect the voters to travel several kilometres and vote in deserted areas where they have not stepped foot for months. What is their security guarantee?” he paused.

Locals in troubled Sinoni village in Baringo South fleeing to safer villages on March 6, 2022. The border village, which is supposed to host a polling center in the August 9, 2022 polls is still deserted five months later. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Richard Chepchomei, an elder from Baringo North, said it was unrealistic to expect the displaced voters to go back because of elections.

“To be sincere, we fear that there will be a low voter turnout in the banditry-prone villages because most of them have remained desolate for months because of incessant attacks by criminals. The primary schools that are serving as polling stations are overgrown with shrubs, a good hideout for attackers,” said Mr Chepchomei.

Collaboration

Baringo County IEBC Returning Officer John Mwangi said the agency was working with peace committees on voter education in the region and he expected locals to turn out in large numbers on election day.

“We are also working with the security team and administrators to ensure security in the volatile border villages is beefed up so that locals can exercise their democratic rights uninterrupted,” said Mr Mwangi.