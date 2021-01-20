Six bodies with gunshot wounds found in Baringo

Locals on Wednesday discovered six bodies with gunshot wounds in the banditry-prone area of Arabal in Baringo South.

Authorities said the bodies were found after a bandit attack in Chemolingot town, which is about 100 kilometres away from Arabal.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said the victims are yet to the identified.

He said during the Tuesday afternoon bandit attack, more than 50 cows were stolen by armed men suspected to be from the neighbouring Tiaty sub-county.

The regional boss say police responded immediately to recover the animals and arrest the criminals.

“There was a fierce exchange of fire between the bandits and security officers. Anyone found dead in the area might be a police or a bandit," he said.