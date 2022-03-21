Prison ordered to take self-confessed serial killer for treatment

The High Court in Kabarnet has ordered the Nakuru GK Prison to take a self-confessed serial killer from Mogotio, Baringo County, for treatment after a medical test revealed he was not mentally fit to plead to murder charges.

Moses Kipchirchir, who was arrested on November 13 last year, was detained in Mogotio after police linked him to the abduction and killing of businesswoman Veronica Kanini, who went missing on November 12.

While in custody, the 34-year-old confessed to killing the woman and burying her body in a shallow grave on the banks of the Molo River. The body was retrieved from a shallow grave on November 24, 2021.

The suspect was arraigned on January 27 before Justice Weldon Korir.

He was expected to plead to murder charges, but prosecutors said the mental assessment report provided in court indicated that he was not fit to stand trial. It followed an assessment by a psychiatrist at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

“The accused, according to the doctor’s report, is suffering from a mental illness. I will for now refer the accused for treatment at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital and be held at the Nakuru GK Prison,” Justice Korir directed on Monday.

He asked the prosecution to file a report on the progress of his treatment.

The matter had earlier been mentioned on February 21, when it was found that the accused was still not in a position to take a plea.

In the assessment report presented in court at the time, the suspect said he was arrested as a murder suspect in the killing of several people, which he admitted to have done, saying he was a devil worshipper.

He said he was inducted into the practice by an unnamed woman who allegedly usually appeared to him and instructed him to kill. He said he had killed more than 24 people.

He has no history of treatment for mental illness or a chronic medical condition or of being admitted in hospital.

In the psychiatrist's report, the last-born in a family of three showed that he studied up to Standard Three, when both his parents died. Since then, he had worked as a herder in an irrigation scheme and as a mason. But he denied using substances.

He said he was arrested last year due to assaulting his first wife (whom he later allegedly murdered together with his one and half year-old child) but he was released on a presidential pardon after four months.

The psychiatrist said the suspect had bizarre delusions that he was a devil worshipper. He also had auditory and visual hallucinations of a woman whom he saw and who instructed him to kill people.

“His memory, abstinent thinking, judgment, attention and concentration (were) intact, but he had no insights into his condition,” the report said.

The psychiatrist concluded that the suspect exhibited symptoms of mental illness and was not stable and required admission for further observation.

“He is exhibiting symptoms of mental illness and my impression is schizophrenia with differential diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder. His mental status is not stable and he requires admission for further observation and possible treatment. He is therefore not fit to plead,” concluded the psychiatrist.

On Monday, State Counsel George Mong’are told the court that there was no progress report on the treatment of the accused to ascertain if he was fit to stand trial.

The High Court judge ordered the prison authorities to take the accused for treatment.

“The prison authority is once again directed to take the accused for treatment in respect of his mental health, there being no health progress report,” Justice Korir said.