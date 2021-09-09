Police seek to detain Tiaty MP William Kamke for 14 days

Police are seeking to detain Tiaty MP William Kamket to conclude investigations over his involvement in the Laikipia violence.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations have filed an application pending before court seeking to hold Mr Kamket in custody for 14 days at Kaptembwo Police Station.

Mr Kamket was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Baringo before he was transferred to Nakuru.

He spent the night in a police cell.

Police claim the legislator is suspected to have planned and incited illegal herders to invade Laikipia conservancies and attack people.

In the miscellaneous application dated September 9 filed by the Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Mr Alloys Kemo, the police are investigatinging murder, robbery with violence, stock theft, malicious damage of property and incitement to violence.

The state argues that the manner in which the attacks were conducted portrays a prior planning and orchestration by several masterminds among them Mr Kamket.

Owing to the complexity of pending investigations the DCI Laikipia County has sought assistance from DCI Nakuru county and ample time is necessary to allow better coordination and investigations between the two offices.," reads part of the application.

Police says they need time to record statements from the witnesses, access postmortem reports from those killed in the skirmishes as well as trace several other suspected perpetrators.