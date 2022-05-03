Police officer arrested for raping a remandee inside the cell

Police in Mogotio are holding a police officer suspected of raping a woman inside a cell.

A police report shows that the officer, who was on the night shift, raped the 23-year-old woman, who was in their custody, in the cell on April 27. The incident occurred at around 9pm.

The woman, whose name Nation.Africa has concealed to protect her privacy, was charged with the offence of child neglect in an Eldama Ravine court and had been remanded at the police station by on April 26.

The court had directed that she be detained pending a report from the children’s office in Mogotio sub-county.

Joseph Mumira, the Baringo County criminal investigations officer in charge, said the officer was arrested after the woman reported him to his female colleague on the morning after the incident.

The woman and the officer were taken to Mogotio Sub-County Hospital for medical assessments.

Mr Mumira said samples had been extracted from the two and taken for testing as the police investigate the incident.

“The officer is currently being held at the Mogotio Police Station awaiting to be taken to court. His file was forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for directions on the charges,” Mr Mumira said.