Police link three secondary school students to Baringo businessman’s murder

On November 4, Eldama Ravine businessman Peter Kibet, 30, closed his shop in Society village at around midnight as usual.

He was with his friend Reinhard Komen on their way home to the neighbouring village of Kamelilo, about one kilometre away.

Both were in high spirits as they chatted about their day’s activities, unaware that it would be the last time they would be together.

Upon reaching the Kap-Gideon area, just a few metres from their home, they were accosted by three young men on a motorcycle who demanded that they stop.

The men attacked the two with machetes and blunt objects, beating Mr Komen to a pulp. They hit him in the head with a blunt object and he passed out.

When Mr Komen regained consciousness minutes later, he did not find his friend and the assailants were nowhere to be seen.

He survived to tell what transpired that fateful night.

He was treated at a hospital and discharged. He also reported the incident at the Eldama Ravine police station and told officers about his missing friend.

Floating body

Residents of FTC, a neighbouring village, reported that they had spotted a body floating in a dam, said Eldama Ravine sub-county Police Commander Joseph Ongaya.

Eldama Ravine Sub-County police commander Joseph Ongaya at his office on November 8, 2022. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

When police went to the scene, it was established that the body was that of Mr Kibet, the businessman who had been missing.

Three secondary students are in police custody after preliminary investigations linked them to the incident, Mr Ongaya said.

The students, who are from Eldama Ravine, had hired a motorcyclist in the town.

“The trio – two Form Two boys and one in Form Three from the same school – we came to learn had hired a motorcycle from a rider and they had agreed that afterwards, they would pay him back an agreed amount,” Mr Ongaya said.

“However, when they accomplished their mission, they had no money to repay as agreed, and gave him a mobile phone to settle the debt instead.”

Phone tracked to rider

Investigators tracked Mr Kibet’s mobile phone to the rider, who explained that he had acquired it from the students last Friday.

The sleuths suspected that the three schoolboys were responsible for the incident and arrested them on Monday. They were locked up at Eldama Ravine police station as the probe continues.

“We have arrested three secondary school students and they are in our custody. I do not want to preempt the findings because the investigation is still going on. The body of the deceased has been moved to the Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital morgue awaiting a postmortem,” Mr Ongaya said.

Mr Komen recalled the events of the fateful night.

“It was past midnight as I walked home with Kibet after he had closed his shop. Because he is my neighbour, we normally walk home together after work,” he said.

“On that particular day, we were stopped by three men who were riding a motorcycle heading towards Eldama Ravine before they started beating me up.

“They also hit my head with a blunt object and I passed out, only to wake up minutes later to find all of them gone, including my friend.”

More killings

More killings have been reported in the town recently. Most are linked to the high consumption of illicit brews, especially among the youth.

On November 2, Michael Kamau, 16, from Umoja estate in the same town was severely beaten on allegations that he had stolen two buckets of charcoal.

He was taken to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital but his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries five days later.

On July 15, police in Kamasaba village arrested a 22-year-old woman suspected of killing her two stepdaughters and throwing their bodies into the Chemususu dam.

The children – Ivy Jerop, 7, and her younger sister Shanice Jebet, 4 – had been left in the care of their stepmother, Olivia Kirui, before they went missing under unclear circumstances.

Police reports said Jonathan Kipkemboi, 26, the father of the children, had separated from his first wife, with the mother and her two children relocating to Mauche in Narok County.

Mr Kipkemboi had asked the children’s mother to spend the holidays with his daughters after schools were closed at the end of the first term.

The girls were kindergarten pupils at AIC Academy in Mauche in Mau Narok.

Mr Kipkemboi reportedly left his daughters with his current wife and their paternal uncle, James Kipruto. When he returned an hour later, he found all of them missing from home.

The distraught father searched for them in vain, said Caxton Ndunda, the Eldama Ravine sub-county deputy police commander.

“The wife later returned at about [11 pm], alleging that they had left the children in the house as they went to [the] nearby Sach4 shopping centre,” Mr Ndunda said.

“The woman was giving conflicting reports that she had also been hijacked on her way home, forcing us to hold her and her brother-in-law for more interrogation.”

After hours of grilling by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the stepmother led them to the site where they had disposed of the bodies of the girls after strangling them.

Ivy’s body was recovered floating in the dam about four metres from the edge, while Shanice’s remains were retrieved from the bush, 60 metres from the edge of the dam, Mr Ndunda said.