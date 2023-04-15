Outcry as 45 health facilities in Baringo County lie in ruins

Soon after the advent of devolution in 2013, Baringo County initiated many flagship projects, among them more than 45 new health facilities in far-flung villages.

However, the facilities, despite having been completed, have yet to give value for money years later. Residents still trek to access healthcare services. The county government spent millions of shillings in setting up the facilities between 2013 and 2017.

Toplen health centre in the remote Silale ward, Tiaty East, for instance, cost Sh6.7 million and was completed in 2015. Everything is in place, including staff quarters and three installed water tanks.

But according to residents, a nurse employed by the devolved unit in 2017 left after serving for only three months citing poor working conditions. No replacement has been posted since.

Apetole Mokogh, a resident, said they now have to walk for more than 30 kilometres to access health services at Nakoko dispensary. He said the deserted Toplen health centre was to serve Lokaukan, Sitet, Kauni, Lomedhan, Chesamou and Lopokomot villages.

“We wonder why the county government pumped millions of shillings into the construction of a facility that has turned out to be a white elephant. We live at the mercy of God because the sick have to walk for tens of kilometres to access services at Nakoko health centre,” he said.

Mr Adomeyon Lourien, an elder, said young children and expectant mothers are the most affected, with the area having poor transport network in case of an emergency.

Immunisation challenge

“Children here have not been fully immunised. We pray that expectant mothers do not suffer birth complications because we are forced to carry them on donkeys for more than 20km. Some die before reaching the hospital,” he said.

“This area is prone to snakebites and the facility would have helped the locals. Recently, a pupil living just a few metres from the abandoned health centre was bitten by a snake.

“She succumbed while being taken to Nakoko dispensary on foot, more than 30km away. That girl would be alive today if only the facility was operational.”

The girl was a Grade Five pupil.

The situation is the same at Nasorot dispensary in a remote village at the Baringo-Turkana border.

Locals still have to walk for more than 20km to Akwichatis dispensary to get services. According to county records, the dispensary was built in 2014 at a cost of Sh5.6 million.

Dorothy Nameri, a resident, said many people, especially expectant mothers, have died from birth complications on their way to Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital, more than 100km away.

“Most people here are poor and cannot afford to hire a motorcycle at Sh3,000 for a ride to the neighbouring facilities. On several occasions, many of them die while walking. There is an ambulance at Akwicahtis, but you have to part with Sh10, 000 to be taken to Kabarnet County Hospital in case of an emergency,” she said.

Ms Nameri hit out at the county government for building several facilities but failing to deploy health workers.

“What was the essence of spending millions of shillings on building many facilities that are not serving their intended purpose? The county government has yet to explain to us why they have yet to deploy nurses in this remote area.”

Locals rely on outreach healthcare services sponsored by World Vision, Red Cross and religious organisations. But they are unreliable, especially during emergencies.

Many pregnant women resort to the services of traditional birth attendants, exposing themselves to risks due to birth complications.

Tangulbei/ Korossi ward

The situation was no different at Keriwok dispensary in Tangulbei/ Korossi ward, Tiaty. Shrubs are outgrowing the facility, which was built in 2014 for Sh5.6 million. The structure is now a resting place for women and men who shelter from the scorching sun during the day. No health worker has been deployed.

Samuel Lenyang’ole said they were elated when the facility was built to cushion them from the long distance they travel to Loruk and Chemolingot.

“Locals from as far as Napukut, Nasorot, Silale, Sugut, Molaso, Muruakiring, Mukeluk, and Seretion villages were to benefit but now walk for more than 30km to Akwichatis dispensary to get services,” he said.

“The facility is fully complete, but there is no medic. The county government recently hired medical interns but we have yet to get any in our facility.

“Many children from this area were willing to work here but were deployed elsewhere. We wonder why we were left out, yet the situation in this area is dire.”

Pregnant women here also seek the services of traditional birth attendants.

The other health facilities include Korelach, Sugut, Ng’aina, Chewara, Cheptaran,Mbechot, Sagasagik, Kokwototo, Orus, Loyeya, Kadokoi, Donge, Cheptaran, Nasur, Akoreyan, Seretion, Maregut, Kipkaren, Terik, Longewan, Katikit, Root, Kimugul, Ngeiwan and Kiptaiwa.

‘No funds’

County Executive Committee member for Health Solomon Sirma told the Sunday Nation the construction of the facilities was not well informed, as the county has been grappling with shortage of healthcare staff even in functioning facilities. He claimed that there are more than 1,500 health workers in the region.

According to the executive, the county would incur millions of shillings in maintaining, staffing and equipping the facilities, yet the money is not available at the moment.

“We will incur more than Sh10 million to run a single facility annually. Where will we get such a huge sum when we already have myriad challenges in the sector?

“To be sincere, the construction of the facilities was not well informed and we may not be utilising them any time soon. Meantime, we will be forced to rely on outreaches for locals in the affected areas,” said Dr Sirma.

Misplaced priority?

Recently, Governor Benjamin Cheboi urged locals to take public participation seriously, noting that it was the only way they would identify priority areas to avoid projects that end up being white elephants.

“We are asking locals to identify priority areas that are going to generate employment and wealth. Let us not build structures just for the sake of it.