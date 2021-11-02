Moi's nephew buried tomorrow

Gideon Toroitich Kibet

The late Gideon Toroitich Kibet. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Former Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) managing director and former President Daniel Arap Moi's nephew, Mr Gideon Toroitich Kibet, was on Tuesday laid to rest at his Chepsito village home in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

