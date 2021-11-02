Moi's nephew buried tomorrow

Former Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) managing director and former President Daniel Arap Moi's nephew, Mr Gideon Toroitich Kibet, was on Tuesday laid to rest at his Chepsito village home in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

The late businessman cum farmer was buried in a colourful funeral ceremony attended by thousands of mourners.

Dozens of county and national leaders, local politicians and church leaders thronged the venue of the funeral near Kwa Gideon junction to pay their last respects.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi mourned him as a steadfast man who portrayed the values of the family.

"The deceased was an astute businessman cum farmer in the country. A hardworking man who also worked at the AFC because of his prowess in farming. Toroitich was like my father. He stood by the Mzee Moi family at all times since I was young. We have lost a brilliant, selfless, hardworking businessman. Our prayers are with his family," he said.

The Kanu chairman also conveyed condolences from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula.

His wife Dorcas Toroitich mourned her husband as a man with great insight.

"I have lost my best friend, a loving husband who always provided for his family. He was a peaceful and humble person, someone who never held grudges," she said.

Mr Toroitich, 78, passed away a week ago, but his family did not disclose what he was suffering from.

He was the owner of Nakuru's Cathay Hotel.

In Nakuru, his family also owns Giddo Plaza and the Dimples club building.

He joined AFC in 1965, rising through the ranks to become the parastatal's managing director.