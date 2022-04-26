Mogotio MP quits UDA, to vie independently

After losing in the repeat United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries in Mogotio constituency, the incumbent MP Daniel Tuituek has quit the party to defend his seat as an independent candidate.

Dr Tuitoek confirmed at a press briefing that he is in the race to recapture his seat in the August 9 General Election.

He rejected the results of the rerun, in which he lost to his main challenger Reuben Kiborek, terming them unfair, malicious and shambolic.

The MP claimed the repeat polls were part of a wider conspiracy to get him out of office by people he said were outsiders who had their preferred candidates.

The party’s directive to repeat the polls, he said, was illegal because no one had challenged the results of the initial voting in which he was announced winner.

In the annulled results, Dr Tuitoek won with 9,662 votes against his closest opponent, who received 9,469.

But in the repeat polls he lost the ticket to Mr Kiborek, who garnered 9,861 votes against Dr Tuitoek’s 9,601.

“I have since learnt that nobody had sanctioned the rerun, since there was no petition challenging my nomination,” Dr Tuitoek said.

The MP said his intention to challenge the results was bypassed by time, leaving him with no alternative option but to quit the party.

Mogotio MP, Dr Daniel Tuitoek speaks to the media in Ngata, Nakuru on April , 25, 2022 Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

The MP said the repeated primaries were marred by massive irregularities and malpractices including bribery and manipulation aimed at rigging the results in favour of his rival.

However, Dr Tuitoek affirmed that he supports Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency though he will run as an independent candidate.

His supporters welcomed the decision, which they said gives them a chance to elect a good leader.

Mr Jim Tall claimed that UDA had treated Dr Tuitoek unfairly by subjecting him to illegal repeat polls aimed at stripping him of his ticket.

He said Dr Tuitoek had fought cartels that held the Constituency Development Fund office to ransom and curtailed development.

“We left the Jubilee Party for UDA after we were treated unfairly but are saddened that we are being subjected to the same pain that forced us out of the Jubilee party. Anyway, we thank the MP for heeding our calls to defend his seat on an independent ticket,” Mr Tall said.