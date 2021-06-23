Man in Baringo kills kin with poisoned arrows over land dispute

Grief has struck Katunoi village in Kapkelelwa, Baringo Central after a 23-year-old man killed his elder brother and sister-in-law using poisoned arrows over a protracted land dispute.

The suspect, Alexander Kipchumba, who was believed to have been intoxicated and under the influence of bhang, killed the two relatives by shooting them in the chest.

Alphonce Kipchumba died while being attended at Kapkelelwa Dispensary while Melvin Rotich, who was pregnant, succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet for specialised treatment.

The Monday 4pm incident happened when the suspect was drinking with his elder brother and scuffle ensued after he demanded his share of the land to sell. But the victim objected to the demand on grounds that it was against the wish of their parents.

Poisoned arrows

According to relatives, the drunk suspect entered his brother’s house and took a bow and eight arrows and aimed at him.

Alphonse tried to shield himself from his irate brother by running to where Melvin, his sister-in-law, was, and the arrow landed on her chest.

“After committing the crime, he went berserk and threatened that he would kill anyone that would come near him. We suspect that apart from alcohol, he was under the influence of bhang,” said David Chesang, a relative.

Baringo Central Sub-County Police Commander Francis Gachoki said after missing his target, the killer pursued his elder brother and shot him in the chest as well.

Taking beer

“Reports indicate that the two brothers were taking beer before the younger one got intoxicated and a scuffle ensued when he demanded his portion of land to sell, to which the elder brother, who is the administrator, objected, indicating that it was against the wish of their late parents,” said Mr Gachoki.

He said that after committing the crime, the suspect fled towards Kabarnet town where the police arrested him after a tip off by some relatives from whom he sought refuge.

Suspect arrested

“Before reaching Kabarnet, we got a tip off from a relative who indicated that Alexander was hiding in his house. We deployed police officers and mobilised members of the community who arrested him and he is in our custody at Kabarnet Police Station. He will be arraigned to answer to charges of murder,” said Mr Gachoki.

He said there have been cases of murder in the region arising from land disputes and domestic violence.

“We urge members of the public to follow the right procedures in solving land disputes and desist from taking the law into their own hands. The community, especially elders, also has a role to play in arbitration of such issues,” he added.

The bodies of the two relatives were moved to the Baringo County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.