Man in Baringo kills kin with poisoned arrows over land dispute

Poisoned arrows

A 23-year-old man on June 21, 2021 killed his elder brother and sister-in-law in Baringo using poisoned arrows over a protracted land dispute.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Grief has struck Katunoi village in Kapkelelwa, Baringo Central after a 23-year-old man killed his elder brother and sister-in-law using poisoned arrows over a protracted land dispute.

