Maalim: North Rift curfew to remain until order is restored

The dusk-to-dawn curfew in three volatile counties in the North Rift region will not be lifted until order is restored, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohammed has announced.

The State imposed the movement restriction on June 7 in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot in a bid to smoke out armed bandits and seize illegal guns in the hands of civilians.

Issuing the order, Mr Mohamed raised concerns that despite several peace meetings spearheaded by security teams and stakeholders, including elders and the clergy, killings and stock theft continue to be reported.

“The State tried to give dialogue a chance and we cannot continue witnessing the flare-ups in the porous Kerio Valley belt anymore. Locals have failed to heed [calls from the State], including an amnesty requiring them to voluntarily surrender illegal guns,” he said.

Curfew extended

Two weeks ago, Mr Mohamed announced the extension of the night curfew in the three counties for another 45 days in efforts to tame runaway insecurity, with the exception of three days around election day.

He said several suspected criminals have been arrested and illegal firearms seized in the security operation.

“We are not in a hurry to lift the curfew until we have brought order in Kerio Valley,” he said.

He said the curfew would be lifted for three days to allow people to vote “and all officers have been informed to continue with the security operation”.

“Locals in the affected areas must comply with the directive,” he added.

A vantage view of Kamsiwet Irrigation Scheme in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 29, 2022, which has not been cultivated due to insecurity. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Illegal guns seized

Mr Mohamed said the curfew and the security operation had led to the seizure of more than 100 illegal guns.

“For the past one month, the guns have gone silent in the porous counties but we still have a long way to go in seizing all the illegal arms,” he said.

“For us to have long-lasting peace, we have to pursue the armed attackers unleashing terror and we will not compromise on them.”

The entire Tiaty East and Tiaty West sub-counties are affected by the curfew, as well as parts of Bartabwa ward and Saimo Soi in Baringo North, including Ng’orora, Kinyach, Sibilo and Yatya locations.

In Marakwet East, the entire Tot ward comprising Keben, Endo, Talai, Koibirir, Kiberiem, Sibow, Mogoro and Ketut locations, is also affected.

The curfew was also imposed in Chesongoch, Tirap and Kabiego wards with Murkutwo, Chechan, Chemonyo, Kibaimwa, Mol, Kitimbur, Kipchumwa, Embotut and Kabiego locations.

Other affected areas in Marakwet West sub-county include Arror and Chesuman locations.

In West Pokot, Chesogon and Sigor wards, including Cheptulel, Sigorot and Masol locations, are affected.

No public gatherings and processions

The order applies from 6pm to 6am and will remain in effect for 30 days. There will be no public gatherings, processions or movement of people by themselves or in groups, Mr Mohamed said.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the Kerio Valley since the beginning of the year, with livelihoods lost and thousands displaced from their homes.