Little-known aspirant who stole the show in gubernatorial debate

Until a week ago, little was known about Robert Chelagat, who is eyeing the Baringo County governor’s seat.

But on Friday, the procurement expert was the darling of the people during the inaugural Baringo gubernatorial debate, challenging the incumbent Governor Stanley Kiptis and his predecessor Benjamin Cheboi over their performance during their tenures as he spelt out his development agenda.

Among his priorities, he said, is looking for a lasting solution to cattle rustling.

He poked holes in his opponents' proposals for some civilians to be armed as a way of taming insecurity.

Little to show

Mr Chelagat, who hails from Sacho, caused a stir when he took on Mr Kiptis and Mr Cheboi, saying they had little to show for their time in office.

For instance, he wondered why a CT scan at Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet has not been operational since last year when it broke down, forcing locals to travel hundreds of kilometres to other counties seeking the vital service.

He said Governor Kiptis’ administration should have sought other ways of repairing the machine instead of waiting for procurement protocols.

“Do you really have to wait for procurement even for such equipment that is being depended on by millions of people? One week, leave alone a month, is too long to take to put things in place. That is irresponsibility on issues touching on human life,” Mr Chelagat said.

He said his administration would address the issue of cash rollovers in the county that have seen billions of shillings meant for development returned to the National Treasury every financial year.

His administration, he said, would also subject all staff to Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) programmes as a way of monitoring what is working and what is not.

Home grown solutions

On insecurity, the aspirant proposed homegrown solutions for inter-community conflicts, noting that the good will of locals, political leaders and the government is needed.

He dismissed the proposal to arm civilians with guns.

“The issue of arming civilians will not solve insecurity but only aggravate it,” he said.

“Even if we were to bring all the guns in this country to Baringo, it will not end banditry at all. If it is an issue of resources, the government should fund projects to reduce the conflicts.

“The issue of guns is a short-term solution. If it is an issue of an outdated culture, then all children should be put in school and the community sensitised on the importance of peaceful co-existence. It is high time we faced the reality if we are to end this menace.”

Female running mate

Mr Chelagat stands out as the only aspirant who has pledged to appoint a woman as his running mate.

“As a way of ensuring inclusion in my administration, I welcome women to come forward and I will choose the best among them as my deputy,” he said amid applause.

The Baringo County senatorial and gubernatorial races have been dominated by men, with no woman interested in the seats.

“My experience makes me believe I am the best candidate for this position. I have what it takes to turn Baringo County around to where it ought to be,” said Mr Chelagat, who holds a master’s degree in procurement and logistics.

He also holds an MBA in strategic management from Kabarak University, and studied business management with a focus on finance from Moi University. He served as director of supply chain management in Elgeyo Marakwet for over 10 years.

He also served as a senior administrative officer at Kabarak University and as a senior accountant with World Vision.

Debate organisers

The inaugural debate, broadcast live on NTV, featured seven aspirants for the governor’s seat. It was organised by Baringo professionals under the group Baringo Liberal Minds Forum in partnership with the Nation Media Group and ActionAid.

The event, held at the Kenya School of Government in Kabarnet on Friday, was meant to give residents a chance to scrutinise the agenda and plans of those seeking the county’s top seat in the August 9 General Election.

Six aspirants want to vie under Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), while one is contesting on a Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) ticket.

Those seeking the UDA ticket are Governor Kiptis, Mr Cheboi, Mr Kiplagat, former principal secretary Fred Segor, Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet and Mr Sialo Kimiring.