Let’s work together, Governor Cheboi appeals to Baringo MCAs

Governor Benjamin Cheboi has appealed to members of the county assembly (MCAs) to work with him to deliver his pre-election manifesto.

In his maiden address to the first session of the third assembly on Tuesday, Mr Cheboi said his pre-election pledges align with Kenya Kwanza’s bottom-up manifesto, Vision 2030 and the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP).

He urged cordial relations between the executive and the assembly if he is to achieve his agenda.

“This is perhaps the single most important determinant of our collective success as the county government of Baringo,” he stated.

“We should always work together seamlessly like two different functional parts of the same machine. We should soldier on in one accord in championing the cause of prosperity for our great people.”

He added: “In this regard, I invite all honourable members of this House to partner and walk with me on the journey to making our county prosperous. Together we will move farther and faster.”

Practical and speedy solutions

The governor said he will focus on providing practical and speedy solutions to the socio-economic challenges of residents

“I am certain that we are alive to the fact that we all find ourselves here today because the people of Baringo have entrusted in us the collective responsibility of effecting our county’s transformation,” Mr Cheboi.

“They believed in the pledges we made to them and going forward, it must not be lost on any one of us that it is now time to team up, roll up our sleeves and get down to work.”

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi addressing the third county assembly on October 4, 2022. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

The governor highlighted school fees, hospital bills, unemployment, insecurity and poor infrastructure as the main challenges facing Baringo locals, noting that these could be solved with better planning and funding.

The executive and the assembly, he said, have distinct but complementary roles meant to find solutions for these challenges.

“I have no doubt in my mind that looking at the diverse skills and capabilities in this assembly, we have what it takes to institute measures to bring solutions. My administration will work closely with you to make this happen,” he said.

Low private sector investment

But he said low private sector investment and low capital were great challenges for the county government.

He promised to provide the leadership needed to address the challenges in an innovative manner by providing a conducive environment to attract and facilitate investors.

“We require a robust, systematic and practical development approach. Policies, programmes and projects have to be formulated based on the greater impact to a critical mass of our communities,” he said.

“We must also ensure that each of our economic sectors receives deserving budgetary attention, and that the voices of all communities are represented in decision-making.”

Meaningful projects

Budgetary allocation, he said, must not only ensure adequate funds to complete meaningful projects on time but also cover county flagship projects.