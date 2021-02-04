Kabimoi, the village that Daniel arap Moi left behind

Kabimoi is a sleepy settlement, whose tranquil surroundings mask its past as late former President Daniel arap Moi’s village.

He abandoned this village, located in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, to the comfort of Kabarak Farm, where he retreated with his children, after divorcing his wife, Lena Tungo.

Because of the expansive farms, Kabimoi’s population remains low. More so, it has been eclipsed by Eldama Ravine town, some 10 kilometres away.

The house in Kabimoi village, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County where the late Lena Moi used to live. She died in 2004. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Good memories of Lena

A year after Moi’s death, our sojourn to Kabimoi found a village that only has good memories of Lena Moi.

Villagers were eager to direct us to her house, located just before the shopping centre. There is an unmanned entrance, and we drive through unhindered.

The former Moi ranch extends to Kabimoi Secondary School on one side and the shopping centre on the other.

Apart from the workers who still occupy the servants quarters, long after Lena’s death in July 2004, the main house built by Moi to settle his family in the 1960s remains locked. The cream white bungalow is surrounded by a black and white picket fence.

AIC Ngorobich in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County. Lena Moi attended church service here. She also contributed to its construction and other activities. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Lonely life

Unlike Mama Ngina Kenyatta, who was well known, Lena lived a lonely life in this village where she immersed herself in women’s groups and the church. She won many people’s hearts.

“Lena settled here in Kabimoi. She helped build a number of churches, uplifted women and educated some children who came from families that were not privileged,” Mr Johnstone Chesang, a resident of Kabimoi, told the Nation.

Although she parted with Moi in 1974, her divorce was not formalised until 1979 when Moi became president. After the divorce, she was never seen beside Moi in public, although her friends say that behind the scenes, she was keen on ensuring their children were brought up well.

The road leading to Lena Moi’s home in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Prayed for Moi

“And even though they had divorced with the former president, she was always concerned about him. She never spoke ill of him and always prayed for him even in front of the church congregation,” Mr Chesang’ said.

“The separation was silent and it did not affect Lena’s dedication to the church,” Pastor Paul Kombich said, adding that Lena was a devout Christian and always encouraged parents to raise their children based on Christian principles.

Lena’s friend, Lilian Yator, who is also a retired teacher, described her as humble and full of humour.

“She would interact freely with anyone, was welcoming and never looked down on anyone,” she said, adding that despite being Moi’s spouse, she lived like any other village woman, trekking to gatherings and to the Kabimoi shopping centre where she ran a number of businesses.

Lilian Yator, 79, at her home in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine on February 1, 2021 recounts her interactions with the late Lena Moi. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Closer to his mother

Neighbours say that apart from Jonathan Moi, who preferred to live closer to his mother, all the other children stuck with their father in Nairobi and their Kabarak home. Jonathan died in 2019.

Lena told journalist Faraj Dumila, who interviewed her in 1967, that she had chosen to be a housewife because “it is necessary that the children are taken care of by their own mothers if they are to grow up mentally and physically healthy”.

The former president told Mr Andrew Morton: “I owe her much of my success in the service of my people and my country. She has always been an encouraging factor in all aspects of my political life.”

Today, Lena’s Kabimoi home looks sombre. There’s little activity. A number of employees can be spotted maintaining the compound and taking care of cows and goats in the fields.

The village that Moi left behind, is struggling for attention.



