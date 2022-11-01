Governor Cheboi picks team to oversee setting up of university in Baringo

Governor Benjamin Cheboi has appointed an 11-member task force comprising professionals from Baringo County to oversee the establishment of the first university in the region.

The push for a university started about 10 years ago but was marred by disagreements among political leaders and residents over its location.

The team has two months to address the issue. Its recommendations will then be shared with President William Ruto, who is expected to eventually issue a charter for the proposed university.

The team includes Prof Chebutuk Rotich (chairman), Prof David Kimutai Some (technical adviser), Kefa Chepkwony (secretary) and members Dr Mark Kiptui, Dr Erick Ruto and Dr Daniel Kimosop.

The other members are Dr Philip Cheptinga, Dr Stanley Kipsang, Prof Catherine Kiprop, Prof James Tuitoek and Luke Plapan.

Locals, led by Bishop Yusuf Losute of the African Inland Church (AIC) Chemolingot in Tiaty sub-county, have questioned local leaders on plans to settle wrangles on the location of the university.

Political will

Baringo South residents, led by community steering committee chairman William Tengecha, claim local leaders stand in the way of establishing a university in the region as they had failed to show commitment to the proposal.

At his swearing-in on August 25, Governor Cheboi listed setting up the university as one of his priorities.

Since then, local leaders have unanimously agreed to shelve their personal interests and agree on one location for the first public institution of higher learning in the county.

“We know much is expected of us and we are committed that this is the best leadership that can deliver a first ever public university in this region,” Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek.

“We therefore must all work towards that goal by avoiding push and pull over its location as witnessed in the past, so long as it is in Baringo.”

Long overdue

His sentiments were echoed by Senator William Cheptumo and Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap, who said the project was long overdue.

“The reason we do not have a university since its proposal close to a decade ago is because of wrangles among local leaders over its location. Each camp has been demanding that the institution be set up in their constituencies and this should stop,” Senator Cheptumo said.

Some leaders, including the late Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim and former Baringo Central MP Sammy Mwaita had fought to have the university set up in their constituencies, while many residents preferred Chemeron, where more than 1,100 acres was reserved for the project.

Convert technical institute

Mr Mwaita wanted Baringo Technical Institute converted into a university, a proposal that did not go down well with a majority of residents, who felt that would spell doom for technical training for young people who do not proceed to university.

The late former president Daniel Arap Moi also opposed the proposal, calling it ill-advised and counterproductive.