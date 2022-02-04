EALA MP Florence Jematia released on Sh1 million bond

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Florence Jematia has been released on a Sh1 million bond plus two sureties of similar amount or an alternative bond of the same amount.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Nerolyne Idagwa on Friday, the legislator’s bail terms were granted despite the defense counsel’s request to have her detained until investigations are completed.

The MP was accused of threatening to arm Baringo residents to fend off bandits.

Citing lack of insecurity in the area, Ms Sergon was caught on video, which has since gone viral, threatening to start a funds drive to aid the purchase of guns during an interdenominational prayer at Lamaiywe in Baringo South last Sunday.

She claimed that locals should acquire guns to defend themselves against bandits.

Ms Jematia said the government had failed to redeploy national police reservists to restore order in the troubled area.

"We cannot continue holding peace meetings over the years without a formidable solution, yet women and children spend the night in the bushes due to displacement. We have lost more than enough people in the war-torn area and this should be stopped," said Ms Sergon.

Her solution? The community should arm themselves.

"We need a paybill number now to collect funds to purchase guns. If people can afford motorcycles, then they can afford the arms as well. Local leaders should also allocate funds to the same to solve this menace if the government is (reluctant) to hear our cries," said Ms Jematia.

Her remarks come following a spate of attacks in which more than five people have been killed in Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties since January, with three others suffering gunshot injuries.

More than 5,000 people have also been displaced and 10 schools closed.