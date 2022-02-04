EALA MP Florence Jematia released on Sh1 million bond

East African Legislative Assembly MP Florence Jematia (in white blouse) during open air court proceedings at Kabarnet Law Courts on February 3, 2022. She has been detained for one more day as she awaits for a ruling on bail terms on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Florence Jematia has been released on a Sh1 million bond plus two sureties of similar amount or an alternative bond of the same amount.

