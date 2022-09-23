DP Rigathi Gachagua to attend Baringo Deputy Governor's burial

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to attend the burial of late Baringo Deputy Governor (DG) Charles Kipng’ok who passed away after a sudden illness.

The burial takes place on Saturday, at the late DG’s home in Solian, Eldama Ravine constituency. Mr Kipng’ok died last week at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

A funeral service of the late Kipng’ok was held at the African Inland Church (AIC) in Milimani, Nairobi on Friday, where Labour Cabinet Secretary (CS) Simon Chelugui stated that President William Ruto, who was expected to be in attendance will send his deputy to represent him.

“I met the president on Sunday morning on his way to New York and he also expressed his deepest sympathy and condolence to the family and Baringo at large. He will be jetting back but may not make to attend the burial on Saturday because he is expected to officiate the closure of the national music festivals in Kisumu. He has asked his deputy to represent him,” said Mr Chelugui.

Burial committee chairman Elijah Kimanyim confirmed that all preparations are complete for the ceremony and more than 7,000 mourners are expected to attend his final send-off which will be held at the neighbouring Solian Girls High School.

“The tents have already been mounted and the helicopter which will carry the remains of the deputy governor will land at Solian primary at 9:30 am when the ceremony is expected to start,” said Mr Kimanyim.

According to the funeral service programme seen by the Nation, the cortege leaves Lee Funeral Home for Wilson Airport at 8 am on Saturday and will arrive at Solian at 9:30 am and the final procession which will be officiated by the church will begin at 2 pm.

Mr Kipngók developed breathing problems while preparing to board a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight to Mombasa, where he was to attend a Council of Governors induction workshop.



KQ said in a statement that the passenger died after developing breathing difficulties while boarding flight KQ612 that was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 7pm.



He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA while the plane was still on the ground.