DG Kipng’ok to be buried on the same day he was to hold thanksgiving

Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok, who died on Wednesday night, will be laid to rest on September 24 at his home in Solian, Eldama Ravine sub-county, on the same day he had planned to host a thanksgiving ceremony at his ancestral home in Emom.

Burial arrangements are going on at his homes in Solian and Emom, Baringo Central, where neighbours, relatives and friends have been converging.

On Friday, Stephen Rono, an event organiser, was setting up tents at Mr Kipng’ok’s Emom home in preparation for the funeral.

Victory celebration preparations

Just a week ago, Mr Rono had delivered the tents to the house in readiness for the deputy governor’s thanksgiving event.

“I am yet to come to terms with the fact that our brother and neighbour is no more. A week ago, the deputy governor called me asking for the tents and seats because he was planning a thanksgiving ceremony in his ancestral home after the successful August 9 polls,” said Mr Rono.

Sadly, instead of the planned victory celebration, he was now erecting the tents for the DG’s funeral.

“I am still disturbed, to say the least, because he died so soon. We had a lot of expectations from him,” said Mr Rono, describing Mr Kipng’ok as a philanthropist who helped those in need.

Elijah Kimanyim (centre), Chairman of the burial committee of the late Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok at a burial preparations meeting at his Solian home in Eldama-Ravine, Baringo County on September 16, 2022 evening. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Breathing difficulties

Mr Kipng’ok died on Wednesday night after developing breathing problems while preparing to board a Kenya Airways aircraft at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

He was headed to Mombasa for a Council of Governors induction workshop.

Kenya Airways (KQ) said in a statement that the passenger died after developing breathing difficulties while boarding flight KQ612 that was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 7pm.

KQ said he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA while the plane was still on the ground.

Three weeks' service

Mr Kipng’ok had been in office for exactly three weeks, following his swearing-in on August 25 alongside his boss, Governor Benjamin Cheboi.

The burial committee said the funeral ceremony will be held at neighbouring Solian Girls High School owing to the high number of guests expected to attend.

“Burial arrangements are going on at his Solian, Emom, Nairobi and Kericho homes where he spent much of his life when he worked as a tea company manager. We have another committee from the county government where he was working,” said burial committee chairman Elijah Kimanyim.

The committee said the deputy governor was a man of the people and Kenyans from all walks of life and dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral.

The committee plans to slaughter several animals including bulls, goats and chickens to feed mourners.

Funeral fundraiser

To this effect, a fundraiser is planned at his Solian home on Tuesday.

“We shall have enough food for the visitors and we invite people to join us on that day,” Mr Kimanyim said.

“We are also anticipating hundreds of locals from his ancestral home in Tenges who will join the family and locals at his home in Solian for Sunday service.

“The deputy governor was our great friend and we will not relent in supporting this cause to give him a befitting send-off.”

A generous man

Relatives and Baringo locals described him as a generous man who participated in community development and related projects.

Born in 1961 in Emom, Baringo Central, Mr Kipng'ok was a household name in tea-farming circles and served as chairperson of the Kenya Tea Growers Association, which represents top tea plantation enterprises, before Mr Cheboi picked him as his running mate in the August 9 elections.

A former corporate executive and tea farmer, he rose to become a manager in the tea sector, including as CEO of the Kiptagich and Kaisugu tea factories.

President Mwai Kibaki awarded him the Head of State Commendation (HSC) for his services in the tea sector.