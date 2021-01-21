Kapedo
Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Baringo

Prime

Abductions and brutal murders in Baringo’s ‘Wild West’

By  Florah Koech

What you need to know:

  • In February 2017, Loyamorok MCA Fredrick Cheretei and Tiaty parliamentary aspirant Simon Pepee Kitambaa were shot dead in a night club in Marigat by hooded gunmen.
  • In the same year, another MCA from Tiaty Sub-county went missing and his body was found four days later.

The last time they were seen alive, six residents of the insecurity-hit Chemolingot shopping centre in Baringo County were in the company of what locals describe as security officers in plain clothes.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Nanyuki fast emerging as a holiday destination

  2. Ex-Liberian president Sirleaf honours Waiguru

  3. NMS to launch city monthly clean-ups

  4. PRIME The mystery of abductions, brutal murders in Baringo

  5. Crisis as 400 illegal settlers block elephants’ migration

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.