Crack police unit deployed in Kerio valley to tame banditry killings

The government has deployed a special police unit in Kerio valley to deal with marauding bandits who have continued to wreak havoc in the region.

Interior Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i Wednesday toured the troubled region accompanied by Inspector General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Rift valley Regional commissioner Maalim Mohamed among others held a security meeting at Tot and said a crack operation will be conducted in the region.

“A crack operation will take place in the region for the next 21 days and it will complement the ongoing curfew and anyone found outside is a criminal. The unit will comb villages and mop up guns. We will do what we must and it won’t be easy but we are prepared to suffer whatever challenges because we are determined at ensuring the people of Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot are safe,” said Dr Matiang’i.

“It will be a painful experience, and we will go at them with maximum fire and force because as government we cannot go on negotiating forever and as government we have tried everything possible to restore order.”

In a Legal Notice Number 93, the CS declared a dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo counties for a period of 30 days.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, entire Tot Ward composed of the following Kaben, Endo, Talai, Koibirir, Kibiriem, Sibow, Mokoro, Ketut locations and in Chesongoch; Murkutw, Chechan, Chemwonyo, Kibaimwa, Mon and Kiptimbur locations and Tirap; Kipchumwa, Embobut locations and Kapyego ward parts of Marakwet East sub county.

While in Marakwet West Sub-County in Arror ward Chesuman and Arror locations have been put on a curfew.

In Baringo county the entire Tiaty West Sub-County, entire Tiaty East Sub-County in Baringo North in Bartabwa Ward locations of Ngorora, Kinyach and in Saimosoi Ward composed of Sibilo and Yatia locations.

And in West Pokot county Pokot Central Sub-County in Chesegon ward in Cheptulel location and in Sigor Ward in Sekerot and Masoi locations.

“Under this Order, there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew and shall not apply to the services, personnel or workers in the specified in the medical field, National security, administration and co-ordination of national government officers, licensed Broadcasters and Media houses among other cadres,” read the order.

The CS also blamed some of the administrators in the volatile region for sleeping on their jobs thus compromising efforts to restore order stating all chiefs in Tiaty and as well as other areas in the area will be reviewed.

“There will be a redeployment of team leaders in the region because I have had a firsthand assessment of the special security operation currently ongoing,” he said.

The CS who also met with the families and parents of the three children who were buried yesterday after they were killed by bandits send the government message of comfort.

“It’s heart-rending listening to the pained narratives of mothers and families who have lost their children to bandits in Kerio valley. There can never be justification for such dastardly acts. Even in traditional warfare, our cultures forbid the spilling of children’ lives,” shared Mr Matiang’i in his social media page.