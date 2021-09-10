Court grants Tiaty MP William Kamket Sh500,000 bail
A Nakuru court on Friday freed Tiaty MP William Kamket on cash bail following his arrest over the clashes in Laikipia.
Senior Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika granted Mr Kamket Sh500,000 cash bail and barred him from visiting his Tiaty home until police complete investigation.
Police were seeking to detain Mr Kamket to conclude investigations over his involvement in the Laikipia violence.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations filed an application in court seeking to hold Mr Kamket in custody for 14 days at Kaptembwo Police Station.
Mr Kamket was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Baringo before he was transferred to Nakuru.
Police claim the legislator is suspected to have planned and incited illegal herders to invade Laikipia conservancies and attack people.