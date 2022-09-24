Charles Kipng’ok burial ceremony underway in Eldama Ravine

Burial ceremony of Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok, who passed away after a sudden illness, is currently underway.

Kipng’ok is being laid to rest at his home in Solian, Eldama Ravine constituency.

Several national and local leaders are in attendance including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The casket bearing the remains of Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng'ok during his burial ceremony in Solian, Eldama Ravine on September 24, 2022. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

The DP arrived in Solian accompanied by Kiambaa MP John Wanjiku and former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri.

Kipng’ok body was flown from Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi and was received on Saturday morning by his family members, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi alongside other political leaders from the region and the clergy.

Kipng’ok died last week after he developed breathing problems while preparing to board a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight to Mombasa, where he was to attend a Council of Governors induction workshop.

KQ said in a statement that the passenger died after developing breathing difficulties while boarding flight KQ612 that was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 7pm.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA while the plane was still on the ground.