The officer, who hailed from Wajir, was reported to have gone missing on Thursday. His phone had been switched off and he could not be reached.

Body of Embu-based DCI officer found in Baringo

By  Florah Koech

A family has positively identified one of three people whose bodies were dumped off the Kabarnet-Iten road as an officer with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

