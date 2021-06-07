Bee farmers oppose proposed law, term it 'sabotage'

Beekeeping

A farmer harvests honey. Farmers will be restricted from keeping bees for commercial purposes if the National Assembly passes a new livestock Bill.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Local leaders and bee farmers in Baringo County have opposed the proposed Livestock Bill 2021 that seeks to outlaw keeping bees for commercial purposes.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nairobi gets special anti-muggings squad

  2. Manhunt launched after Mombasa teen kills father

  3. Alarm as 15 bodies fished from Murang'a rivers in two months

  4. Bee farmers oppose proposed law

  5. Culture impeding family planning uptake in West Pokot

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.