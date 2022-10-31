Baringo residents to get piped water in county deal with geothermal firm

The Baringo County government has struck a pact with the Geothermal Development Company (GDC) to distribute water to far-flung villages in the Baringo-Silali area.

In the deal, GDC will set up pipelines to facilitate last-mile distribution of water to 20 end points and to connect more homesteads to the main Lake Baringo-Silali pipeline.

GDC will also instal a pipeline to the Loruk slaughter house and nearby households, Loruk Primary and Secondary schools, Loruk trading centre and Kapsoi Primary.

Residents of the area suffer from frequent attacks from crocodiles and hippos while fetching water from Lake Baringo, with children the main casualties.

In discussions with GDC officials at his office, Governor Benjamin Cheboi said he would like to extend the collaboration to pipework and purification facilities for Kampi Samaki trading centre.

“In this arrangement, the county government will develop water tanks and treatment points as may be necessary to ensure locals get potable water,” he said.

Besides the geothermal prospect areas, GDC also supplies piped water to far-flung areas in Tiaty. It has also built more than 40 water troughs in the area and 20 watering points for locals and their livestock.

This has helped tame cattle rustling and bandit attacks in the region caused by the scramble for the limited resource.

Baringo locals queuing for water at Kiberenge springs on the outskirts of Kabarnet town. An acute water shortage has hit the town and it's environs for the past one month.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Beneficiary villages

Among the villages that have benefited are Komolion, Riong’o, Naudo, Akwichatis, Chepungus and Paka.

Communities in Baringo are expected to benefit immensely from the drilling of geothermal wells, which will generate more than 3,000 megawatts of electricity.

The first phase of power generation in Baringo-Silali Block will feed 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid starting in November.

GDC has installed community water distribution systems and nine storage tanks, each with a capacity for 4.5 million litres, with the water to be pumped through two-inch pipes from the source at Lake Baringo.

The company expects to generate more than Sh11.5 billion annually from the project, with 15 percent of total revenue channelled to benefit the communities in the resource areas.

The government has obtained an 80 million euros (Sh9 billion) loan from German bank Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW) for steam field development in the project area.

Potential spots

GDC has identified Silale, Paka, Korossi/Chepchuk and areas around lakes Baringo and Bogoria as potential spots for geothermal development, with each expected to generate more than 100 megawatts.

It has opened up roads to the project area, with more than 120km already completed.

In 2018, Baringo signed a four-year deal with GDC to train more than 400 young people on geothermal development in the next four years.

Dr George Muia, the GDC general manager for strategy, research and innovation, who led a delegation that visited former governor Stanley Kiptis, said at the time that the training would cover a wide range of geothermal resource development from exploration to utilisation.