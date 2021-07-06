Baringo residents still trek miles to reach health centres

Chepukugho Natim, 40, sat 200 metres from where dozens of other patients waited for help pensively holding a sweater, the only reminder of her deceased son.

Anger and pain were written all over her face.

She had just trekked more than 15km under the scorching sun and an empty stomach to save his life.

She wiped her tears with the cloth of her 10-year-old son, who breathed his last after waiting for medication at Kaghat trading centre for two days.

The family had received information that county workers would take drugs to malaria-ravaged villages in the far-flung Akoret division in Tiaty sub-county.

The body of the boy, who had been sick for four days with no drugs, lay just a few metres under a tree, covered with just a shawl.

Natim’s son is among more than 20 children who died in remote villages in Tirioko ward in 2017 and 2019 following an upsurge in malaria after walking for tens of kilometres to access health services.

No health facility

In the affected area, the building of the nearby Kongor dispensary stalled, with the contractor protesting about delayed payments.

The facility was expected to serve more than 20 villages with a radius of 50km.

There is no single operational health facility in the entire Akoret division, with locals forced to walk more than 100km to Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital.

They have the option of Kapedo Health Centre, more than 45km away, but they are reluctant to go there because of runaway insecurity.

Locals in the same villages that are also prone to snake bites and neglected tropical diseases like kala-azar walk more than 50km to Lomut and Sigor in neighbouring West Pokot County for health services.

More than 45 new dispensaries were built by the county government in remote areas in the region between 2013 and 2017. While most of them have been completed, they are yet to serve the intended purpose, due to lack of health workers.

The devolved unit spent millions of shillings since 2013 to set up health facilities but, ironically, thousands of locals still trek long distances to access health services because workers are yet to be deployed due to lack of funds.

New hope

But now there is hope with the setting up of two medical training colleges in Tiaty and Baringo South sub-counties that are intended to solve the perennial shortage of health workers.

The two regions are still grappling with poor health services and challenges of insecurity, which usually lead to the closure of facilities as non-locals flee to safer areas fearing for their lives.

The Sh10 million Chemolingot medical training college, funded by the Constituency Development Fund, will open its doors to its first students in September this year.

Residents in the region are elated that the college will help save lives in remote villages.

“The school will reduce deaths caused by staff shortages. Some facilities were built in remote villages but are lying idle due to lack of health workers, forcing us to travel long distances to get services,” said Chepturu resident Josephine Makal.

She raised concerns about expectant women with complications who have lost their lives, having to travel hundreds of kilometres to get to the sub-county hospital in Chemolingot.

“Snakebites and malaria are also common in this area. Lack of facilities and long distances have made locals here resort to herbal medicine and only seek services when they become seriously ill, leading to many losing their lives,” she said.

“With the presence of a training college, students will come in handy especially in areas with no or few health workers.”

Shortage of staff

Petro Sakwa, an elder in Kolowa, said many people, especially pregnant women and children who suffer from acute malaria and respiratory diseases have died on their way to Chemolingot after walking for dozens of kilometres.

Impassable roads have also made saving lives in remote areas more difficulty.

“Whoever thought of the idea to set up a medical training college in such a marginalised area is a godsend. We have lost count of the children and expectant women who have died of malaria, leave alone pregnancy complications. Students who will be enrolled in the institutions will help save lives especially in remote villages,” Mr Sakwa said.

Tiaty MP William Kamket, who officiated the start of construction at the planned college, said it will open its doors in September this year and expects that nursing will be offered in the second intake in March.

“Tiaty is vast and the region still has challenges in the health sector. Now that this institution will admit students, including locals, they will help to penetrate to the remote villages where there is limited access. Children dying of curable diseases like malaria will be a thing of the past,” he said.

“We have several facilities built by the devolved unit that are complete but underutilised due to a shortage of staff while the few deployed fear working in far-flung villages citing insecurity, and these forces the facilities to shut. The learners, especially the locals, will bridge the gap and services will not be paralysed anymore.”

Tiaty MP William Kamket and KMTC CEO Michael Kiptoo during the launch of the first ever medical training centre at Chemolingot. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

The MP said he will work with the government to ensure that courses such as nursing, clinical medicine and pharmacy are offered at the college.

Kenya Medical Training College executive officer Prof Michael Kiptoo urged locals who meet the qualifications to apply for enrolment.

“We are planning to start with community health in our first intake in September and will gradually incorporate other programmes including nursing. The construction of this facility will also create job opportunities for locals,” he said.

A similar college is being put up in Marigat in neighbouring Baringo South sub-county.

“When health workers countrywide went on strike recently, services in our facilities were not crippled because the medical students came in. With the presence of this institution in such an area, it will help sort out issues of human resources in the facilities in this region,” Prof Kiptoo said.

Health facilities whose building has been completed since the advent of devolution in 2013 but are not operational are Korelach, Sugut, Ng’aina, Chewara, Cheptaran, Mbechot, Sagasagik, Kokwototo, Orus, Loyeya, Kadokoi, Donge, Cheptaran, Nasur, Akoreyan, Seretion, Maregut, Kipkaren, Terik, Longewan, Katikit, Root, Kimugul, Ngeiwan and Kiptaiwa.