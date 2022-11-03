Baringo residents appeal on mega dams amid perennial water shortages

Baringo residents have appealed to the government to fast-track the construction of planned multimillion-shilling dams in the arid areas of Mogotio, Baringo North and Tiaty sub-counties, amid perennial water shortages.

The dams – Radad, Perekei and Amaya – were aimed at ending water shortages and saving farmers from relying on rain-fed agriculture so as to boost food security.

“The government should fast-track the construction of the Radad dam to solve the water shortages,” said Michael Saitoti, a farmer in the mega Perkerra irrigation scheme in Baringo South.

He said the scheme faces perennial water shortages, especially during dry spells.

Major towns in the region derive their existence from the irrigation scheme, which grows maize, onions, rice and vegetables on 5,000 acres.

Lifeline

It is a lifeline to more than 20,000 people, who directly depend on it for a living.

The scheme relies on the Perkerra River, the only permanent river in the sub-county that is almost drying up due to the long dry spell.

Other irrigation schemes in the region hit hard by water shortages are Nenteyo, Lebunyaki, Lorrok, Sandai, Mosuro, Eldume, Kamosok and Sukutek.

“I have drained all the funds I had on farming, increasing the acreage from two last year to four this year, hoping to increase the proceeds but sadly, the water source cannot sustain farming after its levels dropped drastically,” Mr Saitoti said.

“We only hope the rains will come, otherwise we are staring at tough times ahead.”

Starving

Governor Benjamin Cheboi announced recently that more than 239,000 people in Baringo County were adversely affected by the long dry spell and were in dire need of food aid.

He was concerned about the weather outlook report, which projected below-average rainfall in Baringo from October to December.

Nominated MCA Evaline Korir said work on the Radad dam was commissioned by officials in 2016 and locals were optimistic that food scarcity would end.

“Thousands of locals are facing starvation in Baringo and this has been the norm for years,” Ms Korir said.

“The construction of dams in arid and semi-arid areas will solve the problem as farmers can engage in irrigation. The projects should be started as promised by the government because a feasibility study was carried out.”

Resource conflicts

The dams were also expected to end the scramble for limited water among pastoral communities, one cause of intercommunity feuds.