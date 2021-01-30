Baringo police arrest 17 men caught ferrying goats at night

At least 17 young men from Tiaty were on Friday night arrested on Marigat-Mogotio road, police said.

Police said the men were aboard a lorry ferrying more than 100 goats.

Mogotio Deputy County Commissioner Albert Mwaringa said the men will be investigated and questioned about their movement during curfew hours without authorisation.



The administrator said the men were probably escaping the ongoing security operation in Tiaty sub-county.

Mr Mwaringa said the suspects were taken to Mogotio pending further investigation.

The arrests come amid reports that hundreds of residents of villages in which the security operation in Tiaty Sub-County is being conducted have fled their homes to escape the wrath of security officers deployed in the area to mop up guns in the hands of civilians and smoke out bandits.

The residents have accused the security officers of brutality. The massive disarmament exercise was launched in the region three weeks ago after the spate of attacks that has claimed lives including security officers deployed in the area.

The locals claimed that they have been forced to flee with their children to other safer areas after the officers deployed to seize the guns were allegedly harassing innocent civilians and torching their houses.

They claimed that the security officers were using unorthodox means by harassing and torching of houses instead of involving the elders and chiefs in the area to provide tentacles of reaching out to the armed bandits

Judah Losutan, a resident, claimed that the police are ruthless, raising concerns that innocent people have been brutalised.

“We fail to understand the intentions of these officers on operation. Why burn houses and shoot at innocent civilian in the name of looking for criminals. Several security operations have been mounted in this region severally but it has not yielded any fruits because the government is applying the wrong mechanisms. You will not get guns by harassing civilians instead of using intelligence to get to those bandits,” said Mr Losutan.

The disarmament is being carried in the insecurity prone Ameyan, Paka, Silale, Nadome, Kapau, Chesitet and Kapedo.